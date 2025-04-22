He's Gone Hogg Wild: DNC Vice Chair Doubles Down On Dissing Dems

Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman David Hogg has a plan to return his party to power. It's simple: raise money, campaign hard, and unseat other Democrats in the primaries. Easy, right?

You see, there is no room at Hoggs' trough for moderates or centrist Democrats. He wants to replace them with progressives and push the party as far to the left as possible.

Not everyone in the party is high on the Hogg plan. The idea of spending Democratic money to defeat Democrats has cured some dissent in the ranks.

James Carville and Hakeem Jeffries have been publicly vocal in their opposition to the idea.

That hasn't stopped Hogg. The 'Contemptible Little Twerp,' as Carville describes him, is flexing his political muscle (The only muscle he has to flex) and doubled down on the idea in a thread on X. In it, he outlines his plan to replace weak Dems with what he calls 'Generational Leaders' (Read angry young statists) and stop the Trump agenda in its tracks.

It is a hell of a lot harder to effectively slow, derail, and stop Trump from crashing the economy, disappearing people, and leading our country into ruin with a weak Democratic Party. With a 27% approval rating that is where we are right now. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

The answer is building the party we all know we could be. A party that restores peoples faith in Democracy by using it to revive American Dream through lowering costs and fighting special interests. To do that requires serious change in what we've been doing. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

We suppose he doesn't remember the Biden Administration, but he's on a roll, and we're going to let him cook.

Yes, there are a number of incredible leaders that we already have who are stepping up, but there are far too many that are asleep at the wheel and completely failing to meet the moment. That is unacceptable. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

Leaders? This kid had to take a civics class at some point, right? He went to Harvard, for goodness' sake. There are no leaders in Congress. We don't elect people into the House of Leadership. They aren't there to lead us; it's right there in the job title: they represent us.

The pride of Harvard doesn't seem to know much, but we're sure he got straight A's in protesting and civil disobedience.

Anyway, back to the thread.

Being a Member of Congress is one of the most important positions that exists in our country and we should have extremely high standards for the people that lead us. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

Right now, it couldn't be any more critical to elect bold, visionary leaders that grasp the seriousness of what's at stake and are ready to do whatever it takes right now. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

'Do whatever it takes. Right now.'

We're sure he means things like writing bills, sitting on committees, debating ideas, and voting, right?

Leaders We Deserve is focusing on Congress and state legislatures. But all of us have a role here and an opportunity to create the change we want to see. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

There it is! Leaders We Deserve is the grassroots political organization that Hogg co-founded. There's no hyperlink to the fundraising website, but it's a safe bet that where you find Hogg, you find a grift.

He does provide a hyperlink to Run for Something. A PAC created by Hillary Clinton staffers shortly after she lost to Trump.

If you are interested in running check out our friends over @runforsomething who can help get you set up and go to https://t.co/Flg5xWJzRw see what you can run for. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

Is it possible he's working to raise more money for his own organization than he is fundraising for the DNC? We're not saying he is, but we're not, not saying that he is.

The irony of the thread is lost on Hogg, who obviously has zero self-awareness.

Guy who’s a big reason the Dems have an approval rating in the 20’s whines about dealing with an approval rating in the 20’s. pic.twitter.com/wT7HQGLRG2 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 21, 2025

Did they teach self-awareness at Harvard? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 21, 2025

Americans don't want a communist Democrat party. Why don't you found a new party based upon the Constitution and individual freedom and self sufficiency? — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) April 21, 2025

Constitution? Individual freedom? Self-sufficiency? That's crazy talk to a progressive.

That’s because you’ve become the very thing you swore to destroy. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) April 21, 2025

The lunatic progressives are the very reason the Democrats' approval ratings are in the 20s. Hogg's idea to fix it is to flood the zone with even more nutty progs, at the expense of sitting Democrats. If Hogg wants to fry his own bacon, who are we to stop him? Just sit back, enjoy the show, and let him cook.