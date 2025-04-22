Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long...
He's Gone Hogg Wild: DNC Vice Chair Doubles Down On Dissing Dems

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Joshua Replogle

Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman David Hogg has a plan to return his party to power. It's simple: raise money, campaign hard, and unseat other Democrats in the primaries. Easy, right?

You see, there is no room at Hoggs' trough for moderates or centrist Democrats. He wants to replace them with progressives and push the party as far to the left as possible.

Not everyone in the party is high on the Hogg plan. The idea of spending Democratic money to defeat Democrats has cured some dissent in the ranks.

James Carville and Hakeem Jeffries have been publicly vocal in their opposition to the idea.

That hasn't stopped Hogg. The 'Contemptible Little Twerp,' as Carville describes him, is flexing his political muscle (The only muscle he has to flex) and doubled down on the idea in a thread on X. In it, he outlines his plan to replace weak Dems with what he calls 'Generational Leaders' (Read angry young statists) and stop the Trump agenda in its tracks.

We suppose he doesn't remember the Biden Administration, but he's on a roll, and we're going to let him cook.

Leaders? This kid had to take a civics class at some point, right? He went to Harvard, for goodness' sake. There are no leaders in Congress. We don't elect people into the House of Leadership. They aren't there to lead us; it's right there in the job title: they represent us.

The pride of Harvard doesn't seem to know much, but we're sure he got straight A's in protesting and civil disobedience.

Anyway, back to the thread.

'Do whatever it takes. Right now.' 

We're sure he means things like writing bills, sitting on committees, debating ideas, and voting, right?

There it is! Leaders We Deserve is the grassroots political organization that Hogg co-founded. There's no hyperlink to the fundraising website, but it's a safe bet that where you find Hogg, you find a grift.

He does provide a hyperlink to Run for Something. A PAC created by Hillary Clinton staffers shortly after she lost to Trump.

Is it possible he's working to raise more money for his own organization than he is fundraising for the DNC? We're not saying he is, but we're not, not saying that he is.

The irony of the thread is lost on Hogg, who obviously has zero self-awareness.

Constitution? Individual freedom? Self-sufficiency? That's crazy talk to a progressive.

The lunatic progressives are the very reason the Democrats' approval ratings are in the 20s. Hogg's idea to fix it is to flood the zone with even more nutty progs, at the expense of sitting Democrats. If Hogg wants to fry his own bacon, who are we to stop him? Just sit back, enjoy the show, and let him cook.

