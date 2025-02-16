Rantin’ Raskin: Democrat Breathlessly Claims Musk and DOGE Are Cover for Trump Fraud...
Hogg at the Trough: Dem’s Vice Chair Reportedly Using New Position to Gorge Himself on DNC Dollars

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Looks like there’s another greedy Hogg at the money trough of the Democrat Party. New Vice Chair David Hogg is being accused by fellow Dems of using DNC lists to solicit money for his personal PAC (Political Action Committee). The Federal Election Commission shows he draws more than $100,000 in compensation from that PAC per year.

The New York Post has more. (READ)

These revelations are no surprise to commenters who have been watching Hogg’s political trajectory within the Democrat Party. He’s just honing his grift.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE FUNDRAISING MONEY PAC VICE

