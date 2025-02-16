Hogg at the Trough: Dem’s Vice Chair Reportedly Using New Position to Gorge Himself on DNC Dollars

Looks like there’s another greedy Hogg at the money trough of the Democrat Party. New Vice Chair David Hogg is being accused by fellow Dems of using DNC lists to solicit money for his personal PAC (Political Action Committee). The Federal Election Commission shows he draws more than $100,000 in compensation from that PAC per year.

Advertisement

The New York Post has more. (READ)

Newly elected DNC vice chair David Hogg using platform to solicit donations for his own PAC, insiders say: ‘Doesn’t give an oink’ https://t.co/oCMCEj0mso pic.twitter.com/1jGtjFWXUa — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2025

Hogg fits right into the Democratic machine. Grifter. Grabbing for money. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) February 15, 2025

Since the PAC was founded, Hogg has pocketed more than $175,000, records show, with more than $20,000 in salary payments coming in December alone, the most recent month for which public data is available. — Laurie …G (@LaurieGrady17) February 15, 2025

These revelations are no surprise to commenters who have been watching Hogg’s political trajectory within the Democrat Party. He’s just honing his grift.

You mean to tell me the kid who trampled over the bodies of his classmates for his fifteen minutes of fame is using his new position to scam millions from his supporters? Color me shocked. — Anthony White (@Czarcraft_) February 15, 2025

Shilling for his own PAC instead of the DNC is a progressive no no.



Pigs get fat and Hoggs PAC is going to get slaughtered. — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) February 15, 2025

I am just happy to see the democrat tradition of collecting money and power did not stop with the new generation. — WW (@the_urb) February 15, 2025

Hogg has certainly learned from his elders within the Dem Party. Posters say he’s just adhering to the party’s traditions.

This was obvious to everyone except the DNC that he would do this . And they wonder why they are a dying party. — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) February 15, 2025

This is what - a week in? Imagine what he will do after 6 months? — Jennifer (@JenskiLPC) February 15, 2025

Give it another 6 months they're going to drop this kid like a bad habit. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) February 15, 2025

I look forward to David making the Dems crash and burn. He is a gun grabbing loser who won’t be laughing when they lose again 🤣 — Green Bay Babe 🇺🇸 (@GreenBayBabe66) February 15, 2025

The gift that keeps giving. Thank you DNC! — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) February 15, 2025

Trump supporters were cheering when Hogg was recently elected Vice Chair of the Dem Party. They know he spells doom for the group that refuses to change and grow. They were right. He’s off to a great start.