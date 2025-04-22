Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever
Standing Up Against Anti-Semitism
Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to...
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of...
He's Gone Hogg Wild: DNC Vice Chair Doubles Down On Dissing Dems
Scott Jennings: The Modern Left Uses Threats and Shame to Keep Members Like...
Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore...
Elizabeth Warren’s Excruciatingly Awkward Minute of Denying Biden Was Cognitively-Impaired...
Permanent Vacation? New Republican-Made Ad Encourages Democrats to Relocate to El Salvador
VIP
Though I Am Not Catholic, the Love of Christ Inspires Me to Honor...
‘Maryland Man’ Montage: Dying Legacy Media Keeps Falsely Pushing that an Illegal Alien...
VIP
On Women In the Church, Pope Francis Remained Catholic
This Is the Way: Nova Music Festival Group Responds to Irish Band's Hateful...

Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long Ago

Doug P. | 8:45 AM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Democrat talking points of the month include "rule of law," vetting" and "due process." In other words, they really hope nobody remembers what happened over the four years before Donald Trump started his second term. 

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin had a reminder about what was going on just a couple of years ago all with the Democrats' blessing:

The full post from @BillMelugin_: 

Reminder - scenes like this played out every day, all over the border, for 3+ years. Border Patrol was so overwhelmed that masses of foreign men from around the planet were routinely released on street corners with little to no vetting, if they even had ID.  

There was no outcry about diving into each individual case to vet prior to release when they were coming in illegally by the millions. And some Americans have paid the price for that free for all catch & release.

Additionally there were no judges stepping in to stop the intentional invasion when this was happening, but now when the deportation of illegals is taking place, suddenly some feel compelled to try and stop them.

Recommended

Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Now we hear Dems talking about "rule of law" (except for the law against entering the U.S. illegally, which they were happy to ignore).

Yep. Not only that but now the Democrats are trying to bring deportees back to the U.S.

Advertisement

Melugin was one of the very few actual reporters who would show the absolute disaster Biden, Harris and Mayorkas created intentionally at the border. Other "journalists" are as complicit as the Democrats.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People'
Grateful Calvin
Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to Pay for Them (IF...)
Doug P.
Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever
justmindy
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
justmindy
He's Gone Hogg Wild: DNC Vice Chair Doubles Down On Dissing Dems
Eric V.
Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore ‘Sources Say’ (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement