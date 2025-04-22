Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long Ago

The Democrat talking points of the month include "rule of law," vetting" and "due process." In other words, they really hope nobody remembers what happened over the four years before Donald Trump started his second term.

Fox News' Bill Melugin had a reminder about what was going on just a couple of years ago all with the Democrats' blessing:

Reminder - scenes like this played out every day, all over the border, for 3+ years. Border Patrol was so overwhelmed that masses of foreign men from around the planet were routinely released on street corners with little to no vetting, if they even had ID.



There was no outcry… https://t.co/rbBq1YRz1q — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 21, 2025

Reminder - scenes like this played out every day, all over the border, for 3+ years. Border Patrol was so overwhelmed that masses of foreign men from around the planet were routinely released on street corners with little to no vetting, if they even had ID. There was no outcry about diving into each individual case to vet prior to release when they were coming in illegally by the millions. And some Americans have paid the price for that free for all catch & release.

Additionally there were no judges stepping in to stop the intentional invasion when this was happening, but now when the deportation of illegals is taking place, suddenly some feel compelled to try and stop them.

One of our live shots in Lukeville, AZ this morning. Masses of men crossing illegally from all over the globe. Trash everywhere. Horrific stench of human feces. None of the men we’ve spoken w/ today have been “asylum seekers”. They tell us they want work & opportunity in US. pic.twitter.com/WYRYdgG0w9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

Now we hear Dems talking about "rule of law" (except for the law against entering the U.S. illegally, which they were happy to ignore).

THIS is the point.



I am extremely sympathetic to the constitutional protections argument but I'm of the belief that once our constitutional protections begin to be used against us, business as usual cannot be allowed.



Our Constitution/Democracy is not a mutual suicide pact.… — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) April 21, 2025

Now the line is "It will take too long to try every one, so just let them stay."

Was this the plan, all along? — JGammon (@JimGammon2) April 21, 2025

Yep. Not only that but now the Democrats are trying to bring deportees back to the U.S.

Deporting them should take as much due process. https://t.co/YAlWw3TIPK — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2025

No due process when coming in, by the millions, but all the pomp and circumstance available when they get booted out. Makes sense, to no one. https://t.co/OfgdMyJbYg — Tim Clemente - Fan of Sanity (@timclemente) April 22, 2025

Insanity but done with purpose by Biden’s regime. https://t.co/EW5iREejiD — MMeadow (@mmeadow22) April 22, 2025

Main stream media didn’t show the invasion. https://t.co/6cxDeRn8rE — Debra 💕 (@debra0827) April 21, 2025

Melugin was one of the very few actual reporters who would show the absolute disaster Biden, Harris and Mayorkas created intentionally at the border. Other "journalists" are as complicit as the Democrats.