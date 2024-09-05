Even CNN's Calling Out Harris for Border Wall Hypocrisy and Ripping Off Trump...
Greta Thunberg Is Expanding Her Activism Beyond ‘Climate Change’
Tom Elliott's Supercut Proves Harris Is the 'Most Inauthentic, Consultant-Produced Candida...
He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems'...
Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for...
SO Genuine and Authentic! Reporter Points to Hundreds Waiting to Leave Harris Rally...
The Marx Brothers FBI: You Won't BELIEVE Chris Wray's Warning to Russians for...
Brazilian Judge Who Censored X Orders Freezing of Starlink's Assets; Elon Musk Responds
Make No Mistake: What Is Happening in Ireland and the U.K. Is an...
Is NBC News Laying the Groundwork For The Next Trump Gotcha Moment?
Guardian Still Doesn’t Know What Caused Britons to Riot
New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Donald Trump Holds Town Hall with Sean Hannity, Who Brought the Video Receipts
Justice Department Seizes 32 Internet Domains It Says Are Russian Disinformation

Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Nobody has ever accused Mark Cuban of being the brightest crayon in the box but holy cow, he has really gone off the deep end supporting Kamala Harris. Like, embarrassing himself in front of the whole world not only on Twitter/X but on news outlets like CNBC. You'd think someone close to him would eventually intervene and tell him how much Kamala actually sucks for America and especially businesses and the economy.

Advertisement

But oh no.

She is the opposite of pro business.

Holy Hell.

Did this guy fall down and hit his head or something? 

He then went on CNBC to talk about Kamala Harris' Tax Plan and ... it did not go well. 

Watch:

Bro. Kamala is a train wreck waiting to destroy what's left of this dumpster fire of an economy Joe has created.

He's rich.

He's not bright.

That about sums it up.

Accurate.

Recommended

Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, yes he is.

======================================================================

Related:

He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)

Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch)

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates

Trump WON! Mark Cuban Throws YUGE HISSY-FIT Over Trump/Kamala Poll Results, Cries About Anonymous Users

Wealthy Leftist Insisting Democrats LOVE Being Told Who to Vote for Is EVERYTHING Wrong with Their Party

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MARK CUBAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch)
Sam J.
Tom Elliott's Supercut Proves Harris Is the 'Most Inauthentic, Consultant-Produced Candidate' EVER
Doug P.
He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)
Sam J.
SO Genuine and Authentic! Reporter Points to Hundreds Waiting to Leave Harris Rally in Buses
Doug P.
Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
Brazilian Judge Who Censored X Orders Freezing of Starlink's Assets; Elon Musk Responds
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement