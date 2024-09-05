Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)

Nobody has ever accused Mark Cuban of being the brightest crayon in the box but holy cow, he has really gone off the deep end supporting Kamala Harris. Like, embarrassing himself in front of the whole world not only on Twitter/X but on news outlets like CNBC. You'd think someone close to him would eventually intervene and tell him how much Kamala actually sucks for America and especially businesses and the economy.

But oh no.

Kamala Harris is listening to business people and getting their feedback on what’s fair and what will lead to more investment in business.



She is Pro Business. More supportive of entrepreneurs than any candidate in a long time.



It’s only going to get better https://t.co/YgSZNWXGuv — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 4, 2024

She is the opposite of pro business.

Holy Hell.

Did this guy fall down and hit his head or something?

He then went on CNBC to talk about Kamala Harris' Tax Plan and ... it did not go well.

Watch:

Mark Cuban Gets Grilled by CNBC on the Kamala Harris Tax Plan



“If you tax unrealized gains, you're going to k*ll the stock market” pic.twitter.com/89LS4cyVDc — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 5, 2024

Bro. Kamala is a train wreck waiting to destroy what's left of this dumpster fire of an economy Joe has created.

Small business bankruptcies are up 61% under her and Bidenomics. Seriously, how are you so out of touch?! https://t.co/nW3uq1wb9h — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) September 5, 2024

He's rich.

He's not bright.

That about sums it up.

Accurate.

You are so sad. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 5, 2024

Yes, yes he is.

======================================================================

=======================================================================