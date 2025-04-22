Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme Court Told Him What to Think

How far the U.K. has fallen. From having Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher as Prime Ministers to an absolute worm like Keir Starmer.

Not only does Starmer suppress the speech of British citizens (and they have no First Amendment protections), he also removed actual works of art from Downing Street in favor of woke trash that looks like a kindergartener drew it.

And just a few years ago, Starmer said that it was wrong to say only women have cervixes, because transphobia.

Now Starmer knows what a woman is, because the U.K. Supreme Court told him:

BREAKING: British PM Keir Starmer reportedly no longer believes transgender ‘women’ are women after Supreme Court ruling. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 22, 2025

What a despicable man.

We didn't need the court to tell us a woman is an adult human female. That's basic common sense, biology, and reality.

He's so smarmy when he talks about it:

On the Supreme Court, @Keir_Starmer has just said:



“A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear. I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity.”



This is the same man who previously claimed that 1 in 1000 women has a penis. pic.twitter.com/o11qFkerYK — James Esses (@JamesEsses) April 22, 2025

Tell us you are incapable of independent thought without telling us you're incapable of independent thought.

And yeah, he did say that 99.9% of women don't have penises. Because he's a duplicitous moron.

I’ll take it.



If all the politicians want to pretend they were always reasonable so they can find a way out of this mess, I’ll let them. Save your face. Make your excuses. Just keep men out of women’s spaces. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 22, 2025

The problem is that the second a court rules differently, they'll change their tune.

Even my three-year-old can tell you what a woman is without hesitation. But somehow, Keir Starmer needed a Supreme Court ruling to arrive at the same conclusion.



When basic truths have to be litigated before they can be spoken, it says more about the political class than it does… — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 22, 2025

It was a running gag in 'Kindergarten Cop', too.

Labour MPs were caught exchanging the messages that made clear they intended to subvert the Supreme Court decision. — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) April 22, 2025

Would any of us be surprised if this is true?

Nope.

If you have to have a court tell you the difference between a man and a woman, you have larger problems. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 22, 2025

You sure do.

Is he doing this for reelection — Njeri (@njeriand) April 22, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

And he'll go back to his anti-science, misogynistic stance on trans 'women' the second he wins.

I think it's absolutely astounding that a Prime Minister actually needs anyone to provide "real clarity" as to what a woman is. But that's just me...🫣 — yorks_pagan (@masquith69) April 22, 2025

It's not just you.

OK that clears up the definition of "woman" but he still may be unclear on "man" https://t.co/021qZARibT pic.twitter.com/UwR94lMKTo — boglet (@boglet12) April 22, 2025

Only women have a cervix.

What he means is he has someone else to blame. https://t.co/CmTXBaYETR — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) April 22, 2025

He's really a vile human being.

Nobody on this planet with a functioning brain needed clarification on 'what a woman is'. Anyone who did, needs immediate removal from any position of authority and blocked from all access to children. https://t.co/KlD1NAzkU5 — 💒🍁 Coconut Girl might be Sharon🌴 (@SharonD1) April 22, 2025

Amen.

Starmer being a typical solicitor. He is now prepared to say that a woman is an adult human female, because a court has said so. The court ruling was necessary to protect women’s rights. We shouldn’t need them to tell us what science, reality, common sense and decency make clear. https://t.co/OwyaAJev38 — Ian knows Neil Peart was the greatest (@Nelsonsgoodarm) April 22, 2025

This way he takes no responsibility for his position.

Like a true politician.

