Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme Court Told Him What to Think

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 22, 2025
Sky News

How far the U.K. has fallen. From having Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher as Prime Ministers to an absolute worm like Keir Starmer.

Not only does Starmer suppress the speech of British citizens (and they have no First Amendment protections), he also removed actual works of art from Downing Street in favor of woke trash that looks like a kindergartener drew it.

And just a few years ago, Starmer said that it was wrong to say only women have cervixes, because transphobia. 

Now Starmer knows what a woman is, because the U.K. Supreme Court told him:

What a despicable man.

We didn't need the court to tell us a woman is an adult human female. That's basic common sense, biology, and reality.

He's so smarmy when he talks about it:

Tell us you are incapable of independent thought without telling us you're incapable of independent thought.

And yeah, he did say that 99.9% of women don't have penises. Because he's a duplicitous moron.

Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage Will Solve Inflation Woes
Amy Curtis
The problem is that the second a court rules differently, they'll change their tune.

It was a running gag in 'Kindergarten Cop', too.

Would any of us be surprised if this is true?

Nope.

You sure do.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

And he'll go back to his anti-science, misogynistic stance on trans 'women' the second he wins.

It's not just you.

Only women have a cervix.

He's really a vile human being.

Amen.

This way he takes no responsibility for his position.

Like a true politician.

