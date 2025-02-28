Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in the UK and Europe

BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Vice President JD Vance reiterated his concern about censorship and the erosion of free speech in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe Wednesday as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the White House. Later Starmer was interviewed by Bret Baier of Fox News and told some outright lies, among them that the UK champions free speech.

Have a look. (WATCH)

That interview was in response the Vance who earlier in the day told the chilling truth about European censorship. (WATCH)

We would love to see Vance and Starmer go head-to-head in a debate.

The stories of people being investigated and arrested for memes and social media posts in the UK are well-documented. Posters know Starmer is lying.

BRET BAIER CENSORSHIP DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS FOX NEWS CHANNEL FREE SPEECH



