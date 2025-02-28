Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in the UK and Europe

Vice President JD Vance reiterated his concern about censorship and the erosion of free speech in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe Wednesday as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the White House. Later Starmer was interviewed by Bret Baier of Fox News and told some outright lies, among them that the UK champions free speech.

Have a look.

UK PM Keir Starmer responds to JD Vance's torching over censorship in the UK by continuing to outright lie



"We don't believe in censoring speech…we champion free speech in the United Kingdom."

That interview was in response the Vance who earlier in the day told the chilling truth about European censorship. (WATCH)

JD Vance today: ""We also know that there have been violations of free speech that actually affect not only the English, but also affect American technology and, by extension, American citizens. We'll talk about this at lunch today.” pic.twitter.com/x2UCZyfPcE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

From what I've seen of Starmer, Vance would obliterate him in a discussion just as easily as he has done the same to legacy media hacks on Sunday mornings. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) February 27, 2025

We would love to see Vance and Starmer go head-to-head in a debate.

The stories of people being investigated and arrested for memes and social media posts in the UK are well-documented. Posters know Starmer is lying.

That's literally the most incorrect and untrue statement he could have possibly made! They're arresting people for memes, and not only arresting them, but convicting them without a trial! Their entire justice system has been lifted from a Franz Kafka novel! — Truth Volcano (@Truth_Volcano) February 27, 2025

Flat out lying as if no one knows the truth. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

If people are having to go ‘underground’ to have chats Americans enjoy in the open on X and other sites then your country doesn’t have free speech. Commenters explain.

What a joke, I have friends who are in the UK and they literally refuse to use anything other than signal or encrypted chats to communicate online because they are terrified of being arrested for posting.



There is NO free speech in the UK, and there hasn't been in years. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 28, 2025

Don’t blame them. Otherwise they’ll end up in prison for unapproved opinions. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 28, 2025

Posters were upset at Bret Baier.

PM Starmer:

Can you explain why some of your people are sitting in jail for their speech? Because that's not free speech. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 28, 2025

Should have been the follow up question. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 28, 2025

It’s Bret Baier, don’t expect any real journalism coming from that guy. — LadyInBaltimore (@LisaInBaltimore) February 28, 2025

That’s a follow-up question any journalist would have pushed Starmer on.