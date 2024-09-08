Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala and Not Trump Is a Good Thing

Mark Cuban Says Maybe the DUMBEST Thing He's Said YET About Media Protecting...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 08, 2024
Twitchy

There are less than two months until the presidential election and we still don't have any idea what the Hell it is Kamala Harris and Tim Walz intend to do if elected. Oh, they've said a lot, they've flip-flopped a ton and lied their asses off BUT in the grand scheme of things, they have no platform.

Advertisement

No agenda.

Nothing to point to that what says they will do X for America.

All they really have is fake joy, vibes (whatever the Hell that means), fear-mongering and pretending that RINOS endorsing Kamala Harris is somehow a good thing. The Dick Cheney thing has been the funniest yet considering these same people basically claimed he was Satan for decades. 

But now that he's on Team Kamala? 

YAAAAY.

Look at this hot mess:

It continued:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man. We have gone full circle when it comes to stupid on the Left.

All we can do at this point is laugh.

Bingo.

OOF.

Sam J.
Not to mention Putin loves Kamala too.

Been a rough week for Team Harris ... heh.

Doesn't hurt our feelings none.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: DICK CHENEY MIKE PENCE REPUBLICANS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

