Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala and Not Trump Is a Good Thing

There are less than two months until the presidential election and we still don't have any idea what the Hell it is Kamala Harris and Tim Walz intend to do if elected. Oh, they've said a lot, they've flip-flopped a ton and lied their asses off BUT in the grand scheme of things, they have no platform.

No agenda.

Nothing to point to that what says they will do X for America.

All they really have is fake joy, vibes (whatever the Hell that means), fear-mongering and pretending that RINOS endorsing Kamala Harris is somehow a good thing. The Dick Cheney thing has been the funniest yet considering these same people basically claimed he was Satan for decades.

But now that he's on Team Kamala?

YAAAAY.

Look at this hot mess:

Think about this:



No living Republican Vice President is voting for their party’s nominee, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/pU0b0P1Fsw — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 6, 2024

It continued:

I don’t think Dan Quayle is voting for Donald Trump: https://t.co/uhNn32qivs — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 6, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man. We have gone full circle when it comes to stupid on the Left.

All we can do at this point is laugh.

I wonder how many dead R VPs are voting for Harris - that is more concerning. — Jay Lightning-NAS, Everybody Was Kung Fu Fishing. (@sc23cc) September 8, 2024

Bingo.

Think about this: Not a single Democrat voted voted for Kamala Harris in the primaries, and yet she's the party's nominee.



Oh baby, now that's some serious democracy. 🤣🤣🤣 — Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) September 7, 2024

Think about this:



Why would RINOs vote for Trump? They are Democrats! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 7, 2024

Good, you can keep the trash. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) September 7, 2024

OOF.

Think about this:



Both living Republican VP’s were the most hated people in their administrations. — Don Hodson (@donhodsonesq) September 7, 2024

Not to mention Putin loves Kamala too.

Been a rough week for Team Harris ... heh.

The same guys you hated their entire existence until this second?

What’s there to think about? — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) September 8, 2024

Oh no — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 8, 2024

Ok I thought about it. And it makes me proud. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) September 7, 2024

Doesn't hurt our feelings none.

