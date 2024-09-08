Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala and Not Trump Is a Good Thing

There are less than two months until the presidential election and we still don't have any idea what the Hell it is Kamala Harris and Tim Walz intend to do if elected. Oh, they've said a lot, they've flip-flopped a ton and lied their asses off BUT in the grand scheme of things, they have no platform.
No agenda.
Nothing to point to that what says they will do X for America.
All they really have is fake joy, vibes (whatever the Hell that means), fear-mongering and pretending that RINOS endorsing Kamala Harris is somehow a good thing. The Dick Cheney thing has been the funniest yet considering these same people basically claimed he was Satan for decades.
But now that he's on Team Kamala?
YAAAAY.
Look at this hot mess:
Think about this:— Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 6, 2024
No living Republican Vice President is voting for their party’s nominee, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/pU0b0P1Fsw
It continued:
I don’t think Dan Quayle is voting for Donald Trump: https://t.co/uhNn32qivs— Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 6, 2024
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Oh man. We have gone full circle when it comes to stupid on the Left.
All we can do at this point is laugh.
I wonder how many dead R VPs are voting for Harris - that is more concerning.— Jay Lightning-NAS, Everybody Was Kung Fu Fishing. (@sc23cc) September 8, 2024
Bingo.
Think about this: Not a single Democrat voted voted for Kamala Harris in the primaries, and yet she's the party's nominee.— Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) September 7, 2024
Oh baby, now that's some serious democracy. 🤣🤣🤣
Think about this:— Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 7, 2024
Why would RINOs vote for Trump? They are Democrats!
Good, you can keep the trash.— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) September 7, 2024
OOF.
Think about this:— Don Hodson (@donhodsonesq) September 7, 2024
Both living Republican VP’s were the most hated people in their administrations.
Recommended
Not to mention Putin loves Kamala too.
Been a rough week for Team Harris ... heh.
The same guys you hated their entire existence until this second?— Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) September 8, 2024
What’s there to think about?
Oh no— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 8, 2024
Ok I thought about it. And it makes me proud.— Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) September 7, 2024
Doesn't hurt our feelings none.
======================================================================
Related:
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)
DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'
WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation By Making THIS Policy Promise (Watch)
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member