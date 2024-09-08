Mark Cuban Says Maybe the DUMBEST Thing He's Said YET About Media Protecting...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

We're still not sure what Kamala Harris (or whoever is pulling her strings) was thinking when she picked Tim Walz for her running mate but wow, what a huge mistake. This guy is a walking, talking, lying, embarrassment of hot dumpster fire. At this point it would be more newsworthy to report when he actually tells the truth because all this yahoo does is LIE.

And boy howdy, he's been telling some doozies.

Like this one, for example.

What the blood Hell is this guy talking about?

Nobody is trying to take gay marriage away ... 

In fact, Trump was the only president in history to enter the White House ALREADY supporting gay marriage.

Richard Grenell with the TKO:

Yup. All the Harris/Walz has is scaring people into voting for them because they've literally got nothing else.

Trump is so bad Democrats have to keep up making lies about him.

As Grenell says, it's so pathetic.

Sam J.
What an excellent point - for a campaign that is supposedly so focused on looking forward, they sure try and pretend we're in the past.

