'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage

We're still not sure what Kamala Harris (or whoever is pulling her strings) was thinking when she picked Tim Walz for her running mate but wow, what a huge mistake. This guy is a walking, talking, lying, embarrassment of hot dumpster fire. At this point it would be more newsworthy to report when he actually tells the truth because all this yahoo does is LIE.

Advertisement

And boy howdy, he's been telling some doozies.

Like this one, for example.

Gov. Walz at the HRC dinner: "My marriage to my wife, Gwen, is the most important thing in my life. I love her deeply. Why would I stop anybody else from marrying the person they love? That makes no sense." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2024

What the blood Hell is this guy talking about?

Nobody is trying to take gay marriage away ...

In fact, Trump was the only president in history to enter the White House ALREADY supporting gay marriage.

Richard Grenell with the TKO:

Gay marriage is legal and settled.



He lies to gays because he wants them nervous and afraid.



It’s so pathetic. https://t.co/xeEfKOiCys — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 8, 2024

Yup. All the Harris/Walz has is scaring people into voting for them because they've literally got nothing else.

There were plenty of good reasons not to try to redefine the millennia-old institution known as marriage. The Supreme Court did it anyway, in a decision as poorly reasoned as Roe v Wade. So there is no reason for this dishonest fool to pretend the issue is on the ballot now. — George Molé (@FintoFile) September 8, 2024

Trump is so bad Democrats have to keep up making lies about him.

As Grenell says, it's so pathetic.

No one, certainly not Conservatives, would deny gay people the comfort & security of marriage. I was moved when it was explained to me that you could be with your partner for 20 years, & if they get sick, their family flies in (some hostile) & makes all the medical decisions for… — TrueBennett (@TrueBenn) September 8, 2024

Just fear mongering. Their campaign is to “look forward” but they are continually looking to, and living in, the past. — IamBatman (@IamBatman_27) September 8, 2024

What an excellent point - for a campaign that is supposedly so focused on looking forward, they sure try and pretend we're in the past.

======================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)

DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'

WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation By Making THIS Policy Promise (Watch)

Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)

Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)

=======================================================================