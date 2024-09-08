'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals

Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on September 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

Imagine how stupid someone has to be to accuse those living through what is happening in Aurora, CO at the hands of illegals of 'exaggerating' the impacts they're having on their communities. Taking over apartment buildings and terrorizing the people who live there cannot be exaggerated ...

But that didn't stop Rep Jason Crow from being well, stupid.

His post continues:

Current gang activity is consistent with trends across Colorado and law enforcement is dealing with it. In fact, violent crime is going down in the metro area. 

Misrepresentations about crime only make it harder for law enforcement to do their job and harder for the residents impacted by squalid conditions to find suitable housing. 

To be clear, the politicians parachuting into our community couldn’t care less about youth violence, housing insecurity, or refugee resettlement challenges.

To be clear, Democrats know they cannot win if illegals do not vote.

Sorry, not sorry for saying so.

Because nothing is ever their fault, don't you know?

Sam J.
Jason got a little fussy over Chip's response and fired back ...

Wanting people to enter the country legally means we hate immigrants. Democrats are just so bad at this, so damn disingenuous. But then again, it's been working for them for decades, why would they start being honest and engaging in legit debate now?

Chip ended it:

Womp womp womp.

Others were also very much unimpressed with Jason's lame comments:

Not happening.

Don't believe your lying eyes or something.

America will not survive four more years of these policies. 

