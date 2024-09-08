'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals

Imagine how stupid someone has to be to accuse those living through what is happening in Aurora, CO at the hands of illegals of 'exaggerating' the impacts they're having on their communities. Taking over apartment buildings and terrorizing the people who live there cannot be exaggerated ...

But that didn't stop Rep Jason Crow from being well, stupid.

Those exaggerating and distorting the Aurora gang issue need to stop. Their misrepresentations are not based in reality.



I've met and spoken with federal law enforcement and local leaders: the gang issues are being grossly exaggerated and misrepresented.



Current gang activity… — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 7, 2024

His post continues:

Current gang activity is consistent with trends across Colorado and law enforcement is dealing with it. In fact, violent crime is going down in the metro area. Misrepresentations about crime only make it harder for law enforcement to do their job and harder for the residents impacted by squalid conditions to find suitable housing. To be clear, the politicians parachuting into our community couldn’t care less about youth violence, housing insecurity, or refugee resettlement challenges.

To be clear, Democrats know they cannot win if illegals do not vote.

Sorry, not sorry for saying so.

“Refugee resettlement challenges.” The politicians who parachute egregious policies into our communities own all of this, as they refuse to acknowledge the problems they create… Voting AGAINST #HR2, the @SAVEAct, impeaching Mayorkas 2x, & more. @JohnE_Fabb @laurenboebert https://t.co/MylHh611Rg pic.twitter.com/iAsnA59xNZ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 7, 2024

Because nothing is ever their fault, don't you know?

Jason got a little fussy over Chip's response and fired back ...

Chip, know what doesn't solve problems at the border? Your hatred of immigrants. Know what would've? The bipartisan border deal you deliberately tanked when Trump asked you to. https://t.co/Mgahy34ixh — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 7, 2024

Wanting people to enter the country legally means we hate immigrants. Democrats are just so bad at this, so damn disingenuous. But then again, it's been working for them for decades, why would they start being honest and engaging in legit debate now?

Chip ended it:

Someone’s still sensitive about CNN fact checking his DNC Speech as being as full of crap as his tired effort to blame Trump for the pathetic open borders bill Dems… checks notes… couldn’t even pass. Meanwhile, Laken, Lizbeth, Kayla, Rachel, & Jocelyn unavailable for comment. https://t.co/aIaSH6S5PX pic.twitter.com/qQiMQNxLCs — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 8, 2024

Womp womp womp.

Others were also very much unimpressed with Jason's lame comments:

Move your family into those apartments and then report back. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 7, 2024

Not happening.

You’re right. We should ignore the videos and neighbors calling it out. That makes sense, — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) September 7, 2024

I found the misinformation! — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) September 7, 2024

How is this an exaggeration or distortion?



These are Venezuelan gang members terrorizing homes in your state of Colorado which is now a sanctuary state for these violent thugs.



You’re inviting illegals to make your state their home.



Shame on you Crow.pic.twitter.com/4bJchmnKNl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 7, 2024

Don't believe your lying eyes or something.

America will not survive four more years of these policies.

