Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART Point-By-Point (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

It's been interesting watching the Left pretend Dick Cheney supporting Kamala Harris is a good thing. Many people on the Right had honestly forgotten about ol' Dick, and some were even surprised to find out he was still alive. And considering we know already how much Dick hates Trump, this isn't surprising. The only way this would have been actual news is if Dick said he was voting for Trump.

Seriously, if you're on the Right and were shocked to see Dick call Trump a 'threat to our republic' then you haven't been paying attention.

Byron Donalds nuked Kamala AND Dick Cheney in a fairly spectacular takedown.

Watch:

Kyle's post continues:

"We have a situation where Kamala Harris has lied to the world about the health and mental capabilities of Joe Biden."

"So you put all that together and then you have this statement from Dick Cheney."

"I am going to look at what's actually happening with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and the threat they are to democracy, not what Dick Cheney is saying."

Dick Cheney thinks he's slick. What he meant to say is no one is a bigger threat to Washington D.C. elites turning America into an authoritarian hellhole than Donald Trump.

Byron Donalds exposes the Biden-Harris administration as the true authoritarians.

He points out:

• Harris-Biden censored & suppressed free speech. 

• Harris-Biden covered-up Biden family corruption. 

• Harris-Biden destroyed careers over vax mandates. 

• Harris-Biden allow for lawfare v. their political rival. 

• Harris-Biden sicced the FBI on parents/Catholics. 

• Harris-Biden covered-up Biden's cognitive decline. 

• Harris-Biden embolden enemies with weakness. 

• Harris-Biden broke our border on purpose. 

• Harris-Biden politicize our nation's institutions.

But sure, Trump is the bigger threat.

Man, Dick has slowly but surely lost his marbles ... or Liz is speaking for him Either way, this did nothing to help Kamala.

They definitely did NOT do Kamala any favors here ... like, at all.

