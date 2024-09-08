Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART Point-By-Point (Watch)

It's been interesting watching the Left pretend Dick Cheney supporting Kamala Harris is a good thing. Many people on the Right had honestly forgotten about ol' Dick, and some were even surprised to find out he was still alive. And considering we know already how much Dick hates Trump, this isn't surprising. The only way this would have been actual news is if Dick said he was voting for Trump.

Seriously, if you're on the Right and were shocked to see Dick call Trump a 'threat to our republic' then you haven't been paying attention.

Byron Donalds nuked Kamala AND Dick Cheney in a fairly spectacular takedown.

Watch:

Dick Cheney recently said: "In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."@ByronDonalds nails why it's so unreal that Kamala Harris supporters would boast about an endorsement from Dick Cheney.… pic.twitter.com/CQ6VJ7isyh — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 8, 2024

Kyle's post continues:

"We have a situation where Kamala Harris has lied to the world about the health and mental capabilities of Joe Biden." "So you put all that together and then you have this statement from Dick Cheney." "I am going to look at what's actually happening with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and the threat they are to democracy, not what Dick Cheney is saying." Dick Cheney thinks he's slick. What he meant to say is no one is a bigger threat to Washington D.C. elites turning America into an authoritarian hellhole than Donald Trump. Byron Donalds exposes the Biden-Harris administration as the true authoritarians. He points out: • Harris-Biden censored & suppressed free speech. • Harris-Biden covered-up Biden family corruption. • Harris-Biden destroyed careers over vax mandates. • Harris-Biden allow for lawfare v. their political rival. • Harris-Biden sicced the FBI on parents/Catholics. • Harris-Biden covered-up Biden's cognitive decline. • Harris-Biden embolden enemies with weakness. • Harris-Biden broke our border on purpose. • Harris-Biden politicize our nation's institutions.

But sure, Trump is the bigger threat.

Man, Dick has slowly but surely lost his marbles ... or Liz is speaking for him Either way, this did nothing to help Kamala.

War mongers stick together - not surprised to see Dick and Liz Cheney supporting Kamala Harris. — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) September 8, 2024

Byron Donalds is a great ambassador for Trump/Vance. He always cuts through the media BS and gets to point — SouthernCyn (@SouthernCyn21) September 8, 2024

I refuse to say that guy's name, nor his daughter's. Suffice to say, I do not care WHAT they think. Conservatives and Republicans know what those two are, and have known it for a long time. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) September 8, 2024

They definitely did NOT do Kamala any favors here ... like, at all.

