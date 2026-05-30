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Rioters Dismantle the ‘First Amendment Barriers’ Set Up by New Jersey State Police

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 30, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, whose stated goal is to shut down the ICE detention facility in Newark known as Delaney Hall, did the unthinkable on Friday night and sent in the New Jersey State Police to protect public safety and "avoid escalation from ICE." State police brought in orange barriers and set up "First Amendment zones" to corral the rioters, at least temporarily. Border Hawk News reports that as soon as the state police left, the rioters dismantled the First Amendment barriers and used them to block traffic in and out of Delaney Hall.

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Now the rioters don't have to use garbage and debris to block the roads.

Julio Rosas, Townhall alumnus and author of "Fiery but Mostly Peaceful," reports that rioters were kind enough to let an ambulance through on its way to the facility.

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We're not certain, but it looks like the governor reluctantly sent in the state police, who gifted the rioters with orange barriers under the guise of setting up "First Amendment zones," and they had them leave without making any arrests. The police might as well have dropped off pallets of bricks.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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