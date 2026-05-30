Rioters Dismantle the ‘First Amendment Barriers’ Set Up by New Jersey State Police

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, whose stated goal is to shut down the ICE detention facility in Newark known as Delaney Hall, did the unthinkable on Friday night and sent in the New Jersey State Police to protect public safety and "avoid escalation from ICE." State police brought in orange barriers and set up "First Amendment zones" to corral the rioters, at least temporarily. Border Hawk News reports that as soon as the state police left, the rioters dismantled the First Amendment barriers and used them to block traffic in and out of Delaney Hall.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Full-blown riot erupting at Delaney Hall ICE Facility in Newark, NJ



We have a ton of videos coming your way



Stand by pic.twitter.com/o7ocWO8c4J — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) May 30, 2026

As soon as NJ State Police abandoned Delaney Hall, militants dismantled the ‘first amendment’ barriers and used them to blockade the roadway and control traffic



Anarchy pic.twitter.com/DXHcWvIeO0 — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) May 30, 2026

Now the rioters don't have to use garbage and debris to block the roads.

🚨🚨🚨 Rioters in Newark just CAPTURED a vehicle trying to enter the Delaney Hall detention facility.



Contractors from the facility came out to defend their female colleagues and rioters used GATES to smash into the vehicle.



Pepper balls were deployed. pic.twitter.com/o7c9otTPNJ — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 30, 2026

Julio Rosas, Townhall alumnus and author of "Fiery but Mostly Peaceful," reports that rioters were kind enough to let an ambulance through on its way to the facility.

Anti-ICE rioters put barricades in the middle of the road thinking vehicles were police, but it was EMS and an ambulance going to Delaney Hall instead.



Once the barricades were removed, the crowd put the barricades back, which added time when the ambulance left the facility. pic.twitter.com/rfy778TIYM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2026

Looks like the police out there earlier were just dropping off barriers for the criminals to use. — Dillo Lady 🏴‍☠️👑 (@dillo_lady) May 30, 2026

Almost like they wanted to give the barriers to Antifa... — Barry Hussein Soetero (@HusseinBar88630) May 30, 2026

I'm not sure how this could happen. Our state police clearly set up a free-speech zone where the anarchists could protest peacefully — Warren Wilhelm (@FormerlyKnownWW) May 30, 2026

That is straight up kidnapping. — DAS (@TontoStephenson) May 30, 2026

Enough of the lawless thugs. Make them pay hard. — Goober Biden (@Demfraud) May 30, 2026

We're not certain, but it looks like the governor reluctantly sent in the state police, who gifted the rioters with orange barriers under the guise of setting up "First Amendment zones," and they had them leave without making any arrests. The police might as well have dropped off pallets of bricks.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.