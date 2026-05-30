The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks for More Posts About James Talarico's Hot Vegan Girlfriend

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Saturday, a lot of conservatives agreed with David Axelrod, who pointed to The New York Post's reveal of Texas Senate candidate James Talarico's vegan girlfriend and posted that it was "a hilarious turn of events!" The Bulwark's Tim Miller also got a kick out of the story and urged all of the Republicans talking about Talarico's never-seen girlfriend to post more about his "hot vegan girlfriend." Again, conservatives were happy to oblige.

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Please post more about James Talarico’s hot vegan girlfriend Republicans https://t.co/0wT1MzLqMv — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 29, 2026

OK.

Stop calling her “girlfriend.” Talarico’s preferred nomenclature is “neighbor with a uterus.” https://t.co/9PmiJ3AlmM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 30, 2026

Hot? Come on, dude — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) May 30, 2026

Hot? Damn, you ARE gay. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 30, 2026

Yup, you’re definitely gay — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 30, 2026

Today is the day I truly believed you were gay — Ex Dr. BuzzFeed Reporter 🌹🏳️‍⚧️ (@BuzzfeedEx) May 29, 2026

She’s a vegan who likes dancing in gay clubs. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 30, 2026

The article literally talks about how she loves dancing at gay bars. 💀 — Rachel Hoffer (@RachelMHoffer) May 30, 2026

The gay guy approves of the “hot” vegan girlfriend. The astroturfing is ridiculous — Art (@mister8one8) May 30, 2026

A vegan cat lady is not a good beard. — Migrated to Texas (@WMCIV1963) May 30, 2026

No fucking way they are a legitimate couple. He's her gay bestie. — Liberty2A (@Liberty2A1776) May 30, 2026

Is the hot girlfriend here? Because l don’t see a hot girlfriend in the picture. — Fletch 🇺🇸 (@BrianFletcher7) May 30, 2026

vegans don't wear cowhide, nice boots though... pic.twitter.com/rq8Cmp4Guz — Erebus (@hyperionca) May 30, 2026

She looks like every Swiftie ever, and she better be wearing faux leather boots, because otherwise she'd be a pretty bad vegan. — Justin (@jheiser41261) May 30, 2026

The well known practice of "revealing" your girlfriend after winning a primary. — premoistened (@moistenedrod) May 30, 2026

Yeah, they look sooo natural together. I suppose to someone like you she’d seem hot. Bet they get engaged soon. — Shel (@SLG_1212) May 30, 2026

I give you credit for the effort, but Talarico is having to play defense everyday. Paxton is a very flawed candidate, but Talarico can’t lay a glove on him, because he has to post pictures to prove his girlfriend is real. That’s not a winning position. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) May 30, 2026

It's typical of someone like Miller to reduce a neighbor with a uterus to a "hot" girlfriend.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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