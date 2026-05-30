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The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks for More Posts About James Talarico's Hot Vegan Girlfriend

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 30, 2026
The New York Post

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Saturday, a lot of conservatives agreed with David Axelrod, who pointed to The New York Post's reveal of Texas Senate candidate James Talarico's vegan girlfriend and posted that it was "a hilarious turn of events!" The Bulwark's Tim Miller also got a kick out of the story and urged all of the Republicans talking about Talarico's never-seen girlfriend to post more about his "hot vegan girlfriend." Again, conservatives were happy to oblige.

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It's typical of someone like Miller to reduce a neighbor with a uterus to a "hot" girlfriend.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS THE BULWARK JAMES TALARICO

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