David Axelrod Spots a 'Hilarious Turn of Events' in TX Senate Race (and Many Conservatives AGREE)

It's likely that the Texas Democrats saw some recent numbers concerning their Senate candidate James Talarico, because the timing of this "breaking news" is being called into question (along with many other things). Some in the media were conveniently fed this story:

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Dem. Senate candidate James Talarico's mysterious girlfriend revealed - and she's vegan https://t.co/O5LPDKuQDD pic.twitter.com/uB290S1kAd — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2026

Oh, OK, that story in no way seem a bit forced.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod had this to say:

What a hilarious turn of events! https://t.co/JVXIcszX8b — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 30, 2026

Well, maybe he's not wrong. Even the other side will likely agree that it's a hilarious turn of events.

It is hilarious, but not for the reasons you think. https://t.co/V4jYnM8NNv — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 30, 2026

If this story that the Dems obviously fed the media doesn't fall apart before very long ,we'll be a little surprised.

I unequivocally believe that she is hot and that he is her boyfriend. No I totally believe these things. https://t.co/SAjF502NI2 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 30, 2026

Yeah, right! And yes, Biden was competent, Hillary not involved in Russian collusion, and Santa Claus...well, you get the picture https://t.co/tNFTochBjw — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) May 30, 2026

Have the lefty media and Dems ever lied to us before?

Odd that they didn’t think being gay would help Talarico.



Anyway, he’s going to lose by more than Beto did. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2026

Whatever's actually going on there, it doesn't change the fact that Talarico is a leftist loon who should not end up in the U.S. Senate. There are already too many of them there.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress (meaning Talarico has to be defeated).

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