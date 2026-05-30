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David Axelrod Spots a 'Hilarious Turn of Events' in TX Senate Race (and Many Conservatives AGREE)

Doug P. | 1:33 PM on May 30, 2026
Townhall Media

It's likely that the Texas Democrats saw some recent numbers concerning their Senate candidate James Talarico, because the timing of this "breaking news" is being called into question (along with many other things). Some in the media were conveniently fed this story:

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Oh, OK, that story in no way seem a bit forced.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod had this to say: 

Well, maybe he's not wrong. Even the other side will likely agree that it's a hilarious turn of events. 

If this story that the Dems obviously fed the media doesn't fall apart before very long ,we'll be a little surprised. 

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Have the lefty media and Dems ever lied to us before? 

Whatever's actually going on there, it doesn't change the fact that Talarico is a leftist loon who should not end up in the U.S. Senate. There are already too many of them there. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress (meaning Talarico has to be defeated).

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