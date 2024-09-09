Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING (screenshots)

Scott Presler has been very very VERY busy working in Pennsylvania to register Republican voters and flip the state red for Trump. Presler has become a patriotic Energizer Bunny going TO the potential voters and enlisting people to help him make it happpen.

Nobody has worked harder to flip a swing state than he has.

Unless of course you count the five-point DROP Kamala Harris has seen since adding Tim Walz to her ticket but that doesn't really seem like the same thing, you know?

Welp, sounds like Presler was able to 'infiltrate' a Pennsylvanian Democrat Facebook group and yeah ... they are panicking.

And we are LAUGHING.

I infiltrated the Bucks County Democrats on Facebook



& they are freaking out about our voter registration efforts.



They even said someone has been registering voters at gas stations.



I wonder who that might be?



🤔 pic.twitter.com/q17HPNMlYU — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 8, 2024

Gosh, who could it be?

BAHAHAHA

trump is losing bigly — Kevin Johnson 🌊🟫🌈 ☮️ 💉 (@KevinJohnson913) September 9, 2024

Awww, someone seems upset.

Challenge accepted. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 9, 2024

Boomity.

Did you see this where they are complaining about How large Trump signs are? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xdZyVvZ3sS — JangledKeys (@JangledK) September 8, 2024

Soooo whiny.

Sheesh.

Pennridge GOP were out door knocking this weekend. I haven't seen the totals but should be well over 300 homes visited. — Jsnyder (@Jsnyder78429880) September 8, 2024

Republicans are motivated.

Democrats ... not so much.

"...they are freaking out about our voter registration efforts." pic.twitter.com/V1e51gHax2 — galen (@galenarq) September 8, 2024

Delish.

If they freaked out my man you doing something right — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) September 8, 2024

Hell yes, he is.

