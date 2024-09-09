Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING (screenshots)

Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 09, 2024
AngieArtist

Scott Presler has been very very VERY busy working in Pennsylvania to register Republican voters and flip the state red for Trump. Presler has become a patriotic Energizer Bunny going TO the potential voters and enlisting people to help him make it happpen.

Nobody has worked harder to flip a swing state than he has.

Unless of course you count the five-point DROP Kamala Harris has seen since adding Tim Walz to her ticket but that doesn't really seem like the same thing, you know?

Welp, sounds like Presler was able to 'infiltrate' a Pennsylvanian Democrat Facebook group and yeah ... they are panicking.

And we are LAUGHING.

Gosh, who could it be?

BAHAHAHA

Awww, someone seems upset.

Boomity.

Soooo whiny.

Sheesh.

Republicans are motivated.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Democrats ... not so much.

Delish.

Hell yes, he is.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
