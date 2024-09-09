Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About...
'DEPRAVED Values': Tammy Bruce Reminds Americans Who Kamala Harris REALLY Is by Sharing Old Video (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Man oh man, the DNC Machine is working really hard to make Kamala Harris seem like the total opposite of what and who she really is. These videos of her high-fiving people, hugging crying women, and changing her accent over and over again ... they are desperately trying to market her.

And yet, they're still failing because Kam-Kam's numbers keep going down.

It's hard to think 'joy' when you look at a woman like Kamala knowing she supported the destruction of our communities in 2020, going so far as to bail violent thugs and criminals out. Tammy Bruce was good enough to share this old video and REMIND America who Kamala really is:

Keep in mind, Kamala insists her 'values' haven't changed, so she's still just as depraved now as she was in 2020.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It serves as a reminder that Democrats were willing to do anything to get rid of Trump, even if that meant destroying the country in the process. And now, after four years of Biden/Harris leadership it's more obvious than ever that this administration was more about removing Trump and hiding how hard they worked to do so more than anything else. 

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Well, that and open our southern border but that's another story.

Democrats installed Kamala on their ticket and are now trying to make her electable.

That's what's happening now.

And luckily, many Americans are seeing right through their efforts BUT for those still wearing their 'Joy' and 'Vibes' goggles, this video should serve as a wake-up call. 

Don't get us wrong, we know there are some Democrats who are so lost they'd vote for whatever their party puts up there but RFK Jr. and his supporters have proven there are some people on the Left thinking for themselves.

Let's just hope it's enough.

======================================================================

