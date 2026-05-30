DOJ Announces Rioter Who Threatened to Kill ICE Agent and His Family Is Now Experiencing the FO Part

This week, an anti-ICE rioter was recorded making a direct threat against an officer, not to mention his wife and children. The unhinged agitator seemed to be enjoying the FA portion of his week and was even good enough to show his face in the process because he was only wearing clear shop class goggles.

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Here's the kind of behavior the Democrats are encouraging and enabling because of local policies:

🚨 NOW: This leftist is facing mass calls to be ARRESTED by the FBI after he told ICE agents, "I'll k*ll your whole f*cking family! Your children, your wife, ALL DEAD! I have your FACE, motherf*cker. YOU'RE DEAD. DEAD."



WTF?!



Raid his house NOW!pic.twitter.com/fv4EhfmkQH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

Nice guy, huh?

Fox News' Bill Melugin pointed out that the leftist loon committed a crime but of course local police weren't on hand to take action thanks to pro-illegal politicians in New Jersey:

This is a crime under New Jersey’s terroristic threats law. But due to sanctuary policies, there are no local police there to make an arrest.



It also may be a federal crime under 8 USC 115.



A line is crossed when you say you *will* do something, not just say you hope they die. https://t.co/wvfNmFMEDc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 28, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has announced that the rioter has been arrested:

Told you. @FBI just arrested the man who threatened to kill ICE officers and their families. FAFO. https://t.co/ai2Y46nmOR — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 30, 2026

The deranged rioter is reportedly now facing charges for federal crimes:

🚨 BREAKING: FBI has just RAIDED and ARRESTED the man who I caught on video threatening the lives of an ICE agent and his family outside ICE Newark



Nicholas Scelfo is facing FEDERAL FELONIES



THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE! 🔥



THANK YOU to @FBIDirectorKash and @DAGToddBlanche for… pic.twitter.com/R3iFty1Drs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

Zero thanks for that goes to the governor of New Jersey:

.@GovSherrillNJ is too weak

and too woke to hold him responsible.



Thank you Todd Blanche for protecting the law-enforcement officers in New Jersey when their own governor wouldn’t. — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) May 30, 2026

The people who are funding this criminal activity also need to be held accountable:

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I INFILTRATED the Antifa camp at Newark ICE with a hidden camera



Tens of THOUSANDS of dollars of equipment, food, and even RIOT EQUIPMENT has been supplied.



Hot food delivered every hour.



ARREST THE FUNDERS, AND THIS WILL STOP pic.twitter.com/n1af46yQGo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

It would stop immediately if the funding spigot was turned off.

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws (we even expect some of them to defend the rioter who threatened the lives of an ICE agent and his family).

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