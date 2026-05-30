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DOJ Announces Rioter Who Threatened to Kill ICE Agent and His Family Is Now Experiencing the FO Part

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on May 30, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

This week, an anti-ICE rioter was recorded making a direct threat against an officer, not to mention his wife and children. The unhinged agitator seemed to be enjoying the FA portion of his week and was even good enough to show his face in the process because he was only wearing clear shop class goggles. 

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Here's the kind of behavior the Democrats are encouraging and enabling because of local policies: 

Nice guy, huh?

Fox News' Bill Melugin pointed out that the leftist loon committed a crime but of course local police weren't on hand to take action thanks to pro-illegal politicians in New Jersey: 

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has announced that the rioter has been arrested: 

The deranged rioter is reportedly now facing charges for federal crimes: 

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Zero thanks for that goes to the governor of New Jersey: 

The people who are funding this criminal activity also need to be held accountable:

It would stop immediately if the funding spigot was turned off. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws (we even expect some of them to defend the rioter who threatened the lives of an ICE agent and his family). 

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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