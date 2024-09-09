Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Their Pets (Watch)

Springfield, Ohio is a mess right now due to the large number of Haitian migrants who have been relocated there. From a horrific story about a young boy killed by a Haitian to several stories about them eating people's pets and ducks ...

Terrible.

Not a way anyone should have to live and yet this is what has happened under the Biden/Harris administration. Heck, Kamala herself said these migrants 'need our support.'

She's probably not thrilled about this video making the rounds the day before she is to debate Donald Trump.

Watch:

Kamala: "We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants... They need our support"



Now they're destroying Springfield, Ohio and eating the pets.pic.twitter.com/VkYrPkEG0T — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 9, 2024

BUT IT'S MEAN, RACIST, AND XENOPHOBIC NOT TO OFFER THEM OUR SUPPORT.

Every Leftist out there, probably.

Here she is again, in her own words:

The crisis in Ohio is direct result of Kamala Harris’s failed leadership.



Here are her own words:



"We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants." pic.twitter.com/qd0Jhtv96R — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2024

Can't help but share her own words for the whole world to see.

"We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants... They need support.”



They are getting support, Kamala. They’re eating our petspic.twitter.com/tB4D2IO3xq — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 9, 2024s

Temporary Protected Status.

What about protect status for Americans, Kamala?

If Trump doesn't mention this during the debate, it will be a tragic missed opportunity — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) September 9, 2024

If he and his team have prepared him, he will.

And she will accuse him of being a racist for doing so ... mark our words.

11-year-old Aiden Clarke was kiIIed on his way to school in Springfield, Ohio.



His kiIIer was a Haitian illegal alien.



DHS (Biden-Harris) let him in. pic.twitter.com/oiuiJHEBjO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 9, 2024

'They need our support'.

This is really, really awful. — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) September 9, 2024

Kamala is destroying this country! — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 9, 2024

In many, MANY ways.

