Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Their Pets (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on September 09, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

Springfield, Ohio is a mess right now due to the large number of Haitian migrants who have been relocated there. From a horrific story about a young boy killed by a Haitian to several stories about them eating people's pets and ducks ... 

Terrible.

Not a way anyone should have to live and yet this is what has happened under the Biden/Harris administration. Heck, Kamala herself said these migrants 'need our support.'

She's probably not thrilled about this video making the rounds the day before she is to debate Donald Trump.

Watch:

BUT IT'S MEAN, RACIST, AND XENOPHOBIC NOT TO OFFER THEM OUR SUPPORT.

Every Leftist out there, probably.

Here she is again, in her own words:

Can't help but share her own words for the whole world to see.

Temporary Protected Status.

What about protect status for Americans, Kamala?

If he and his team have prepared him, he will.

And she will accuse him of being a racist for doing so ... mark our words.

'They need our support'.

In many, MANY ways.

