Egyptian Man on His Way Home After Kicking CBP Working Dog

Don't mess with dogs.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that an Egyptian national is on his way home after kicking a CBP working beagle at Dulles Airport that had detected prohibited agriculture in the man's luggage. The dog will be OK; we don't care what happens to the man. In any case, he's been deported after the incident on Tuesday.

NEW: An Egyptian man has been deported by DHS after he kicked a CBP working beagle named Freddy at Dulles airport on Tuesday. Freddy had detected prohibited agriculture in the man’s luggage. He was kicked so hard he was lifted off the ground & suffered contusions to his rib area.… pic.twitter.com/QEquzFRsHb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2025

The post continues:

According to CBP, 70-year-old Hamed Aly Marie pled guilty during an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia to harming animals used in law enforcement (18USC1368). He was credited with time served, ordered to pay the veterinarian’s fee, and to immediately report to CBP for removal from the United States. Marie departed the United States on a flight to Egypt at 12:30 p.m. today.

Well, bye. Maybe Sen. Chris Van Hollen will fly to Egypt to lobby for your return to the U.S.

Well now we won’t have anyone to pick crops, cook food, cure cancer or solve cold fusion. — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) June 26, 2025

He treats women the same. It's their culture. — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) June 26, 2025

“Diversity is our strength!” pic.twitter.com/31G92JM66A — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) June 26, 2025

I hope his Visa is restricted from any future visits. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) June 26, 2025

It's disturbing that it took Freddy to catch this guy as he was about to make it out the door carrying God knows what sort of pests on all this food. How did they miss it with the scanners??? — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 26, 2025

Good work, Freddy!

Poor Freddy required emergency veterinary care. Good riddance to that meat sack. He deserves the same treatment, but Freddy is a better creature who has probably already forgiven him. https://t.co/lU18cV5lFc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2025

Good riddance. 👊🇺🇸 — RedKromer (@RedKromer) June 26, 2025

Let us hope his visa was stripped and his local consulate knows he’s banned from re-applying. — bbuckley (@bbuckley88) June 26, 2025

I really like the great ending of that story. — kawa (@riob51) June 26, 2025

Beagles are tough. Little fella did his duty 🇺🇸 & deserves a couple nights off filled with belly rubs & treats. 😊🙏🏼🐶 — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) June 26, 2025

Get well soon Freddy! — Tyler (@BOCOjetSales) June 26, 2025

Good riddance! I’d like to deport anyone who kicks a dog! — Rebecca Just Wagner (@RJustWagner2) June 26, 2025

Van Hollen's man-crush allegedly beat his wife.

He should have been removed one limb at a time — D Mark McGhee (@dmarktx) June 26, 2025

Prayers for Freddy’s swift recovery. We love you Freddy!

And thank you @DHSgov for removing this SCUM from our nation! — Lori Martyn 🇺🇸 (@lcmartyn) June 26, 2025

Any idea if pieces of crap like this face a total ban from returning to the US?



If not, they absolutely should. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025

Get well soon, Freddy. You'll be back on the job in no time.

