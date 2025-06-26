VIP
Egyptian Man on His Way Home After Kicking CBP Working Dog

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy

Don't mess with dogs. 

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that an Egyptian national is on his way home after kicking a CBP working beagle at Dulles Airport that had detected prohibited agriculture in the man's luggage. The dog will be OK; we don't care what happens to the man. In any case, he's been deported after the incident on Tuesday.

The post continues:

According to CBP, 70-year-old Hamed Aly Marie pled guilty during an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia to harming animals used in law enforcement (18USC1368). He was credited with time served, ordered to pay the veterinarian’s fee, and to immediately report to CBP for removal from the United States. Marie departed the United States on a flight to Egypt at 12:30 p.m. today.

Well, bye. Maybe Sen. Chris Van Hollen will fly to Egypt to lobby for your return to the U.S.

Good work, Freddy!

Van Hollen's man-crush allegedly beat his wife.

Get well soon, Freddy. You'll be back on the job in no time.

***

