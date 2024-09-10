And Here We GO! Melania Calls Out the Liars, DEMANDS Answers for Attempted...
YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on September 10, 2024
Twitchy

Marc Elias continues to be a weeping, infected, pus-filled, stinky boil on the butt of humanity. When you think about corrupt lawyers manipulating the law for their own agendas it's hard to think of anyone more prominent for doing so than Elias.

And now he's worried if elected Trump will do the same things to Democrats as the Democrats have been doing to Trump. See, it was ok for them to target and use the law to try and destroy Trump but if he does the same to them... well, that's not fair.

Elias doesn't like his own rules being used against himself.

Waaaaaanh.

Harmeet Dhillon ain't havin' it.

Not even a little bit.

Well, he is weak.

That was established long ago.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it?

They're all scare of what may happen if and when Trump is elected.

They should be.

