YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him

Marc Elias continues to be a weeping, infected, pus-filled, stinky boil on the butt of humanity. When you think about corrupt lawyers manipulating the law for their own agendas it's hard to think of anyone more prominent for doing so than Elias.

Advertisement

And now he's worried if elected Trump will do the same things to Democrats as the Democrats have been doing to Trump. See, it was ok for them to target and use the law to try and destroy Trump but if he does the same to them... well, that's not fair.

Elias doesn't like his own rules being used against himself.

Where are the so-called "moderate" Republicans denouncing this? Where is the GOP legal establishment that is supposedly committed to the rule of law?



The truth--they don't exist. It's just proud MAGA and scared MAGA. pic.twitter.com/5HT6b4ALCQ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 8, 2024

Waaaaaanh.

Harmeet Dhillon ain't havin' it.

Not even a little bit.

You made the rules, don’t bitch about them being applied to you. It’s weak. https://t.co/FMjpfrkP2x — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 9, 2024

Well, he is weak.

That was established long ago.

What is Marc mad at? His he guilty of rigging elections or something? — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) September 9, 2024

How absolutely hypocritical! Biden Admin has done just this! — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) September 9, 2024

Exactly! When is this criminal going to be held accountable. And his own desk at the FBI? That should have ended both him and FBI leadership! — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 10, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it?

He’s scared, and should be. He’s the king of the cheat! Keep fighting Harmeet! — Sharon (@indianasharon) September 9, 2024

They're all scare of what may happen if and when Trump is elected.

They should be.

======================================================================

Related:

'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STRAIGHT and DAMN

HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH

Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War



John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One MERCILESS Post

Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Strong Conservative'

=======================================================================