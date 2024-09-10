'We're at Step 4': Aaron Rupar Literally Becomes the MEME Posting About Haitians Eating Pets and ROFL

Comrade Kamala Debate Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on September 10, 2024
AngieArtist

So ... this whole Haitians eating cats story is sort of a mess. We have some people in the media claiming it didn't happen at all, others claiming it did happen BUT it was just some crazy woman who is not a Haitian who ate a pet, and still others sharing pictures of Haitians walking around holding ducks.

It's honestly hard to know what is and isn't true which is very telling about 2024 and how ridiculous things are under Joe Biden (Kamala Harris); in 2019 we would never have believed there were crazed Haitians running around a small town eating Fido.

But, here we are.

Good ol' Aaron Rupar is doing his part:

Yup, Rupar has become the meme.

He did the meme.

HA HA HA HA HA

Riley Gaines with the takedown:

Not to mention, Rupar is wrong. There are LOTS of normal people worried about their pets being stolen and eaten. And that we have to even consider that this could happen says so much about the HARRIS administration, and ain't none of it any good.

Psh. Aaron doesn't have time for us normies.

He's right. If you even notice this story about Haitians eating pets you're a big ol' racist.

And the media wonders why we make fun of them.

Sad but true.

