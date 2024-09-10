'We're at Step 4': Aaron Rupar Literally Becomes the MEME Posting About Haitians Eating Pets and ROFL

So ... this whole Haitians eating cats story is sort of a mess. We have some people in the media claiming it didn't happen at all, others claiming it did happen BUT it was just some crazy woman who is not a Haitian who ate a pet, and still others sharing pictures of Haitians walking around holding ducks.

Advertisement

It's honestly hard to know what is and isn't true which is very telling about 2024 and how ridiculous things are under Joe Biden (Kamala Harris); in 2019 we would never have believed there were crazed Haitians running around a small town eating Fido.

But, here we are.

Good ol' Aaron Rupar is doing his part:

i don't know who needs to hear this but normal people are not worried about immigrants stealing and eating their pets — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2024

Yup, Rupar has become the meme.

He did the meme.

HA HA HA HA HA

Riley Gaines with the takedown:

Not to mention, Rupar is wrong. There are LOTS of normal people worried about their pets being stolen and eaten. And that we have to even consider that this could happen says so much about the HARRIS administration, and ain't none of it any good.

Aaron must not know many normal people. — Anthony (@destined4dust) September 10, 2024

Psh. Aaron doesn't have time for us normies.

Step 4 it is. They are already on TV calling us a racist for noticing. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 10, 2024

He's right. If you even notice this story about Haitians eating pets you're a big ol' racist.

And the media wonders why we make fun of them.

I can't believe Aaron thought this was a good tweet and take! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 10, 2024

Must be the first time this person has 'met' Aaron.

Heh.

Step 5 is blaming those on the right! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) September 10, 2024

Sad but true.

======================================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Turns CNN Harpy Into BABBLING Mess in Heated Debate About Trump's 'Extreme Agenda' (Watch)

It Is SO ON! --> Melania Calls Out the Lies and DEMANDS Answers for Attempted Trump Assassination (Watch)

YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him

'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STRAIGHT and DAMN

HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH

=======================================================================