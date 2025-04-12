NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI

Raw Story has picked up a piece from the New York Times, noting that FBI Director Kash Patel has suspended a bureau agent on his "enemies list," despite his promise during his confirmation hearing that there would be "no retribution" from his FBI. Frankly, we want retribution — a lot of people need to be held accountable at the FBI.

Raw Story reports:

The New York Times reported Friday that the FBI suspended an analyst who was also on that list, placing Brian Auten on administrative leave last week. The reasoning behind the suspension wasn't immediately clear. Auten was previously disciplined and questioned in a criminal probe, according to the report. he worked on two major investigations that earned Trump and Patel's ire, including into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was also involved in reviewing information on Hunter Biden’s laptop. … Auten and others were punished after serious mistakes were found in the FBI's applications for a secret surveillance warrant involving a former Trump campaign adviser, the Times noted. Auten also played an outsized role in identifying the primary source behind an incendiary and baseless dossier about Trump.

"After serious mistakes were found" — it was nice of them to slip that in.

Russia collusion hoaxer Adam Goldman of the New York Times is very upset that Russia collusion hoaxer Brian Auten of the FBI has been suspended. Seems personal to him. https://t.co/7e0vqcwm0i — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 12, 2025

I wonder why it’s so personal to him? — The Heart Speaks (@SGabardi1111) April 12, 2025

Getting too close to home for Goldman? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 12, 2025

When the New York Times is upset about someone being fired, all my antennas go up. I am now very suspicious of Goldman. — Skyking58 (@Skyking581) April 12, 2025

Adam Goldturd is one leaker down. — Homey BroDude (@HBrodude) April 12, 2025

Sounds like someone's source just dried up. — Middle Age Crazy (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) April 12, 2025

Goldman is pissed that he lost his mole. — America is Back (@america_fubar) April 12, 2025

Looks like his leaker buddy gets no more leaks to leak. — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) April 12, 2025

I voted for this — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 12, 2025

I hope Kash has an enemies list and systematically checks off each one of them! — Raccoons Areme (@WPRCompost) April 12, 2025

Democrats warned us that Trump's would be a "revenge presidency," which sounded fair to us. The media undermined his entire first term with fake opposition research from the Hillary Clinton campaign and were rewarded with Pulitzers.

He should be prosecuted not fired! Ridiculous — WorkOutWednesday (@wednesdayworkda) April 12, 2025

Suspended? Auten should be prosecuted. — LeeDonowitz (@LeeDonowitz68) April 12, 2025

If crimes were committed, firing is not enough @Kash_Patel @FBIDDBongino — traematg 🇺🇸 (@traematg) April 12, 2025

Like an arsonist outraged his buddy got caught with the match. They didn’t just cover the hoax, they helped ignite it. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 12, 2025

Lefties always project. Goldman has an enemies list. Patel is on it. Boo hoo. Dems made the rules. We’re just following them. — Cogitotron (@Cogitotron) April 12, 2025

So, despite Patel's promise of no retribution, an agent who was involved in the Russian collusion hoax and the Hunter Biden laptop hoax, and made "serious mistakes" in the FBI's applications for a secret surveillance warrant of Carter Page, was been suspended. Not fired, not prosecuted, just suspended.

