Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is...
BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Sui...
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an...
‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Hollywood Tough Guy Danny Trejo Has a Soft Spot for His Dogs and...
Attorney Asks if Mahmoud Khalil Is ‘Deportable’ for Free Speech, Who Isn’t?
That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus...
Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Seen Egg Prices Go Down One Cent
Amazon Buries 'Tomb Raider' Series: Screenwriter Waller-Bridge Got MILLIONS and Never Fini...
Fantastic Flop: Disney Has Learned NOTHING as New Marvel Stars Discuss Upcoming Film
'My Dinner With Trump:' Bill Maher Goes to Washington and Here's What He...
PROTECTING KIDS: Dr. Oz and CMS Tell States Medicaid Funds Can't Be Used...
WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait
Elie Mystal's New Book Proves There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid...

NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Raw Story has picked up a piece from the New York Times, noting that FBI Director Kash Patel has suspended a bureau agent on his "enemies list," despite his promise during his confirmation hearing that there would be "no retribution" from his FBI. Frankly, we want retribution — a lot of people need to be held accountable at the FBI.

Advertisement

Raw Story reports:

The New York Times reported Friday that the FBI suspended an analyst who was also on that list, placing Brian Auten on administrative leave last week. The reasoning behind the suspension wasn't immediately clear.

Auten was previously disciplined and questioned in a criminal probe, according to the report. he worked on two major investigations that earned Trump and Patel's ire, including into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was also involved in reviewing information on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Auten and others were punished after serious mistakes were found in the FBI's applications for a secret surveillance warrant involving a former Trump campaign adviser, the Times noted. Auten also played an outsized role in identifying the primary source behind an incendiary and baseless dossier about Trump.

"After serious mistakes were found" — it was nice of them to slip that in.

Recommended

Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Democrats warned us that Trump's would be a "revenge presidency," which sounded fair to us. The media undermined his entire first term with fake opposition research from the Hillary Clinton campaign and were rewarded with Pulitzers.

Advertisement

So, despite Patel's promise of no retribution, an agent who was involved in the Russian collusion hoax and the Hunter Biden laptop hoax, and made "serious mistakes" in the FBI's applications for a secret surveillance warrant of Carter Page, was been suspended. Not fired, not prosecuted, just suspended.

***

Tags: FBI SUSPENSION RUSSIAN COLLUSION HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero
Amy Curtis
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an ICE Agent
Brett T.
‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Brett T.
Fantastic Flop: Disney Has Learned NOTHING as New Marvel Stars Discuss Upcoming Film
Grateful Calvin
BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Suit Against Him
Amy Curtis
That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus Robot Display (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero Amy Curtis
Advertisement