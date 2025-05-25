Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and...
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us...
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over...
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Leo Terrell Shares Text of 'Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism...
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death,...
LifeNews.com: Killing Children Is Horrific Before and After Birth
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her...
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a...
YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked...
OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk...
NOW It Can Be Told! Apparently These People Were Part of a WH...

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on May 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

As famed ghost hunter Scooby-Doo might say, 'Ruh-Roh, Raggy.' 

American Airlines has really stepped in it this time. 

It appears that the airline is engaged in racist, discriminatory, and illegal practices with one of its contractors. And they might have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that meddling Corey DeAngelis. 

Advertisement

Twitchy readers know DeAngelis best for his commitment to destroying corrupt teachers' union head Randi Weingarten. But woe to any person or company that tries to illegally discriminate in the name of 'diversity' and catches his attention. 

The man is relentless. Weingarten lives in abject fear of him, which is why she always turns off replies to all of her posts on X. 

Yesterday, American Airlines celebrated National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day. Frankly, we didn't know that was a thing, but we have no problem with it. And there's no problem with the airline's post either, which celebrated and expressed gratitude for the thousands of 'skilled hands and sharp minds' who help keep the planes in the air. 

Sounds great, right? 

There's only one problem. At the same time that American Airlines seemed to want to promote meritocracy and expertise, DeAngelis was on one of their flights, where the airline gave him an entirely different message. 

Recommended

Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and Department's Silence
justmindy
Advertisement

Yikes. That is just blatant discrimination that the airline is happily and proudly announcing to its passengers. 

Here is the full note in the image above [emphasis added]: 

THE BEAUTY OF INCLUSION

Thirteen Lune is an inclusive beauty retailer dedicated to inspire the discovery of brands created by founders who resonate with people of all colors.

The assortment of over 160 brands, including its own brand RELEVANT, is guided by the 90/10 Rule. 90% of brands carried at thirteen lune are diverse-owned, 10% are brands who champion inclusivity both in their product offering and company culture.

Your premium amenity kit features a bespoke curation of luxurious and efficacious products for the face and body that highlight diverse-founded beauty brands while highlighting the uplift diverse-founded beauty’s creators. We hope you enjoy discovering the myriad of stories, brands and delightful products in your amenity kit today.

On the right side of the note, here is what American Airlines had to say about contracting with Thirteen Lune: 

American Airlines shares the ethos of inclusivity and allyship, and together we can create a more equitable beauty landscape so that brands that serve everyone are celebrated. Together, we have the power to make change in beauty and beyond.

At American, we will continue to strive to create a culture of inclusion where everyone feels they are valued and welcome.
Advertisement

How is it 'inclusivity' when the company openly states that it practices discrimination against any business not owned by black or brown people? How is a 90/10 rule 'equitable'? 

The answer is that it's not, and it is almost certainly illegal. 

DeAngelis, understandably, asked for an explanation: 

And this is where American Airlines REALLY faceplanted right into the doo-doo. 

Instead of taking DeAngelis seriously, American Airlines sent a form response to him, saying that they 'celebrate diversity on all levels' and that they would 'review' the situation. 

Oh, boy. Big mistake. HUGE mistake. 

Advertisement

DeAngelis wasn't through with American Airlines and Thirteen Lune after just a couple of posts, though. 

He soon discovered and disclosed that the beauty company also engages in other illegal practices. 

Whoops! 

Say, is this still a company you want to proudly contract with in the name of 'diversity,' American Airlines? 

The exchange between American and DeAngelis then got the attention of Robby Starbuck, who makes his career off of shaming companies (including Boeing) into ending their DEI practices

We're pretty sure Starbuck has Harmeet Dhillon's Civil Rights Division on speed-dial, so he is correct. They'd better lawyer up and quickly. 

Outside of the potential legal implications, which could be severe, American Airlines' ridiculous response to a serious allegation earned them a sound drubbing on X. 

Advertisement

It got pretty ruthless. And American Airlines deserved every bit of it. 

HA. 

It does read like a response written by AI and not a human. At least, not a smart human who might realize the thrashing (and lawsuits) that would ensue. 

Advertisement

The post above concludes, '... that discriminate against people who look like me.'

It kept going like this, and worse. 

Hundreds of replies showed that American Airlines was about to experience the 'Bud Light Effect' from consumers.

Yes. Yes, they do know that. 

And now they are going to reap what they have sown. 

While Republicans in Congress may continue to disappoint all of us, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon does not mess around. She gets results. 

Advertisement

Robby Starbuck does not mess around. He gets results. 

And Corey DeAngelis absolutely does not mess around. He not only gets results, but he NEVER lets the people who engage in corrupt, criminal practices -- like Randi Weingarten and now American Airlines -- forget it. 

Thanks to his efforts (and, based on his track record, he's only just begun), the American people now know who American Airlines is and with whom they do business. 

They're going to regret that.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AMERICAN AIRLINES DISCRIMINATION RACISM COREY DEANGELIS DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and Department's Silence
justmindy
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us for Pride Month
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Amy Curtis
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride
justmindy
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE
Eric V.
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and Department's Silence justmindy
Advertisement