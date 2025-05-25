This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination

As famed ghost hunter Scooby-Doo might say, 'Ruh-Roh, Raggy.'

American Airlines has really stepped in it this time.

It appears that the airline is engaged in racist, discriminatory, and illegal practices with one of its contractors. And they might have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that meddling Corey DeAngelis.

Twitchy readers know DeAngelis best for his commitment to destroying corrupt teachers' union head Randi Weingarten. But woe to any person or company that tries to illegally discriminate in the name of 'diversity' and catches his attention.

The man is relentless. Weingarten lives in abject fear of him, which is why she always turns off replies to all of her posts on X.

Yesterday, American Airlines celebrated National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day. Frankly, we didn't know that was a thing, but we have no problem with it. And there's no problem with the airline's post either, which celebrated and expressed gratitude for the thousands of 'skilled hands and sharp minds' who help keep the planes in the air.

It’s National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, a day to recognize the skilled hands and sharp minds behind every American takeoff and landing: Our more than 10,000 expert maintenance technicians. Thank you for your expertise and unflappable commitment to safety.#AATeam… pic.twitter.com/Wdicmt3agm — americanair (@AmericanAir) May 24, 2025

Sounds great, right?

There's only one problem. At the same time that American Airlines seemed to want to promote meritocracy and expertise, DeAngelis was on one of their flights, where the airline gave him an entirely different message.

BREAKING: American Airlines is collaborating with a company that has an explicit "90/10 Rule" which means 90% of their brands are "Black-and Brown-owned."



American Airlines gave passengers this note confirming the collaboration on my most recent flight: pic.twitter.com/YlOVROVmrc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 24, 2025

Yikes. That is just blatant discrimination that the airline is happily and proudly announcing to its passengers.

Here is the full note in the image above [emphasis added]:

THE BEAUTY OF INCLUSION



Thirteen Lune is an inclusive beauty retailer dedicated to inspire the discovery of brands created by founders who resonate with people of all colors.



The assortment of over 160 brands, including its own brand RELEVANT, is guided by the 90/10 Rule. 90% of brands carried at thirteen lune are diverse-owned, 10% are brands who champion inclusivity both in their product offering and company culture.



Your premium amenity kit features a bespoke curation of luxurious and efficacious products for the face and body that highlight diverse-founded beauty brands while highlighting the uplift diverse-founded beauty’s creators. We hope you enjoy discovering the myriad of stories, brands and delightful products in your amenity kit today.

On the right side of the note, here is what American Airlines had to say about contracting with Thirteen Lune:

American Airlines shares the ethos of inclusivity and allyship, and together we can create a more equitable beauty landscape so that brands that serve everyone are celebrated. Together, we have the power to make change in beauty and beyond.



At American, we will continue to strive to create a culture of inclusion where everyone feels they are valued and welcome.

How is it 'inclusivity' when the company openly states that it practices discrimination against any business not owned by black or brown people? How is a 90/10 rule 'equitable'?

The answer is that it's not, and it is almost certainly illegal.

DeAngelis, understandably, asked for an explanation:

And this is where American Airlines REALLY faceplanted right into the doo-doo.

Instead of taking DeAngelis seriously, American Airlines sent a form response to him, saying that they 'celebrate diversity on all levels' and that they would 'review' the situation.

Our company culture celebrates diversity on all levels. We will forward over to a specialist to review further and reach out to you. — americanair (@AmericanAir) May 25, 2025

Oh, boy. Big mistake. HUGE mistake.

Having a racial quota of 90% "Black-and Brown-owned" brands is not "diversity."



That is discrimination on the basis of race.



You still have time to delete this post, @AmericanAir. pic.twitter.com/wRICCetf0Y — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 25, 2025

You're collaborating with a company that has an explicit policy to discriminate on the basis of race. pic.twitter.com/JRwDhrLDuJ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 25, 2025

DeAngelis wasn't through with American Airlines and Thirteen Lune after just a couple of posts, though.

He soon discovered and disclosed that the beauty company also engages in other illegal practices.

"Investors Sue Thirteen Lune Founder for Alleged Fraud and Embezzlement" pic.twitter.com/O3pB3EnP8w — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 25, 2025

Whoops!

Say, is this still a company you want to proudly contract with in the name of 'diversity,' American Airlines?

The exchange between American and DeAngelis then got the attention of Robby Starbuck, who makes his career off of shaming companies (including Boeing) into ending their DEI practices.

This was @AmericanAir’s braindead response about this racist program they take part in.



I’m forwarding it to appropriate authorities because I’m pretty sure it violates serious civil rights laws.



The "specialist" that American should forward this over to is their lawyers. 😉😬 https://t.co/4SGmDFId5L pic.twitter.com/TFFciM2MfE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 25, 2025

We're pretty sure Starbuck has Harmeet Dhillon's Civil Rights Division on speed-dial, so he is correct. They'd better lawyer up and quickly.

Outside of the potential legal implications, which could be severe, American Airlines' ridiculous response to a serious allegation earned them a sound drubbing on X.

American Airlines hates white people https://t.co/qEzlx8zqyi — Francisco d'Anconia (@R3dPillTheKid) May 25, 2025

Wow. AA admits racism to your face.



Prioritized skin color isn’t “diversity on all levels.” https://t.co/T5drCLtS2g — Curmudgeon-in-Chief (@GenXpatriate) May 25, 2025

“No whites allowed” doesn’t sound like diversity 🤔 https://t.co/6d0FTbq9D0 — Bitcoin Matters (@matters_btc) May 25, 2025

It got pretty ruthless. And American Airlines deserved every bit of it.

Is your AI response owned by a black or brown company? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 25, 2025

HA.

It does read like a response written by AI and not a human. At least, not a smart human who might realize the thrashing (and lawsuits) that would ensue.

You send whites to the back of the Airbus!!



Everyone in current company leadership should first fire all involved with this vile racism, then resign in disgrace for ever allowing it to happen — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) May 25, 2025

I guess American Airlines should change their current motto to "Let good take flight unless they're White." pic.twitter.com/hbcbIXTI0U — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 25, 2025

My husband and I have been American Airlines MasterCard holders and have almost exclusively flown your airline for nearly 15 years now. If you do not break your partnership with this organization, that ends. I do not wish to fund companies that discriminate against people who… — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 25, 2025

The post above concludes, '... that discriminate against people who look like me.'

That’s not diversity. That’s racism and you’ll be hearing from the feds. — Florida Man V (@FloridaManV) May 25, 2025

You openly and flagrantly discriminate against white and Asian people.



Show me someone who discriminates against white people and I will show you someone who discriminates against everyone. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) May 25, 2025

Discrimination on the basis of ethnicity and melanin is not diversity.



I hope you enjoy the loss of revenue that will be the result of this unwise, discriminatory, unhealthy choice. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) May 25, 2025

It kept going like this, and worse.

Hundreds of replies showed that American Airlines was about to experience the 'Bud Light Effect' from consumers.

"90%" doesn't sound diverse. It sounds exclusionary. But you know that, don't you? — Pam D (@soirchick) May 25, 2025

Yes. Yes, they do know that.

And now they are going to reap what they have sown.

While Republicans in Congress may continue to disappoint all of us, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon does not mess around. She gets results.

Robby Starbuck does not mess around. He gets results.

And Corey DeAngelis absolutely does not mess around. He not only gets results, but he NEVER lets the people who engage in corrupt, criminal practices -- like Randi Weingarten and now American Airlines -- forget it.

Thanks to his efforts (and, based on his track record, he's only just begun), the American people now know who American Airlines is and with whom they do business.

They're going to regret that.

