Robby Starbuck Chalks Up ANOTHER Win: Boeing Announces Dismantling of DEI Department

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Great news, airline travelers. Pretty soon, you might not have to worry about parts flying off of planes when you are traveling anymore. At least, not if it is a Boeing plane. 

Last night, Robby Starbuck announced some outstanding news in advance of the holiday traveling season, as Boeing officially dismantled its DEI department and kicked the person who had been heading up that toxic division to the curb. 

Watch: 

Most of the details are contained in the video, but here is the full tweet from Starbuck: 

Bloomberg reports that Boeing is DISMANTLING their DEI department and the Boeing VP in charge of that department had her last day today. 

Our campaigns are so effective that we’re getting some of the biggest corporations on earth to change their policies without me even posting a video first just from the fear they have of being the next company we expose. The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality. We are the trend now, not the anomaly.

We’re winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America.

So far you’ve helped us change corporate policy at Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, Ford, Coors, Stanley, Black & Decker, Caterpillar, Toyota and now Boeing! We’re a force to be reckoned with and we won’t stop until wokeness is extinct.

If you are not familiar with Starbuck, he has been on a mission to end DEI in corporate America for a long time. And he is not exaggerating the success his organization has had in exerting pressure on companies to end these poisonous practices. 

Of course, he is not alone. Christopher Rufo also has exposed how DEI has been destroying Boeing for a very long time, and he celebrated the news as well. 

Many like Starbuck, Rufo, Matt Walsh (and us here at Twitchy) have said for a long time that DEI practitioners are little more than bullies. And it turns out that when you stand up to bullies, they tend to turn tail and run. 

It also helps that many companies are now putting sane CEOs in charge and they see the domino effect. When one company rejects DEI, it becomes a lot easier for other companies to follow suit. 

'Scourge of Wokery.' We like that. We like that a lot. 

Yes, it would be nice to know that the doors, the landing gear, and the wings won't be falling off of Boeing planes

As Rufo and the whistleblowers he talked to exposed, DEI practices may not be immediately responsible for those mishaps, but what they do is instill a culture of mediocrity and lack of accountability, so there is a direct correlation. 

He is relentless, that's how. 

But the best part about the Boeing story is that he didn't even have to exert much pressure. He had the evidence, but all it took for new Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to do the right thing was an email saying that he was planning to initiate a campaign against them.

The tide is turning. And in the right direction. 

It's a huge win for all of us. 

And Donald Trump has promised to end DEI hiring and other practices in the federal agencies under the executive branch. His running mate J.D. Vance also introduced legislation this year to end DEI in ALL federal agencies, legislation that would have a chance to move forward if Republicans do well on Election Day. 

Make common sense great again. 

The rest of this tweet reads: 

... to reward good effort and outcomes, and a gut understanding that, in fact, not all people are actually equal in anything measurable.  End of story.  Keep going Robby. We are all pulling for you.

End of story. End of DEI. 

Not to mention how much it will boost employee morale to not have to attend mandatory seminars explaining to them why they are all evil. 

One company at a time, that is what Starbuck, Rufo, and many others are doing. 

We've said many times -- because it is true and bears repeating often -- that DEI is nothing more than thinly disguised cultural Marxism. 

All Marxism knows how to do is destroy, never create, and that is what it had been doing to Boeing for years. 

We're happy to see that Kelly Ortberg has recognized this, purged it from his company, and focused on returning Boeing to making great planes again. 

While it will obviously take some time to undo all of the damage DEI has done, this writer for one will breathe a lot easier the next time he steps onto a Boeing plane. 

