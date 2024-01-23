New York Post Reports on Rare 'Seahorse Dad' Who's Five Months Pregnant
Election Denial? Biden Greets 'The Real Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe!' Before Che...
WEF 'Expert' Says Your Morning Cup of Coffee Is Contributing to Climate Change
VOA Reporter Asks About the Carbon Emissions of Flying Aid to Israel and...
Feckless South Carolina Republicans Set to Appoint a Pro-Choice Judge So Thanks for...
Elon Musk Goes SCORCHED EARTH, Tells Paul Krugman 'You Give Economics a Bad...
Chuck Schumer Has His Sights on 'Zyn' ... Young Americans Are Adamantly Opposed
Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified
Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary
Get Your Popcorn Ready! Democratic Socialists of America in the Red with SEVEN...
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
John Harwood Says We're In a Massive Shift From 'Biden's In Trouble' to...
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand

We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and It Is Terrifying AF

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 PM on January 23, 2024
Sarah D.

Air travel (particularly within the U.S.) has been a traveler's nightmare for decades. Unlike those photos from the '50s where airports looked like visions of the future and everyone on the plane was dressed to the nines and flying in luxury, modern air travel, including the airports, often leaves much to be desired. In the words of the wonderful Douglas Adams: 

Advertisement

'It can hardly be a coincidence that no language on Earth has ever produced the expression 'as pretty as an airport.' Airports are ugly. Some are very ugly. Some attain a degree of ugliness that can only be the result of a special effort. This ugliness arises because airports are full of people who are tired, cross, and have just discovered that their luggage has landed in Murmansk ... and the architects have on the whole tried to reflect this in their designs.

They have sought to highlight the tiredness and crossness motif with brutal shapes and nerve jangling colours, to make effortless the business of separating the traveller from his or her luggage or loved ones, to confuse the traveller with arrows that appear to point at the windows, distant tie racks, or the current position of Ursa Minor in the night sky, and wherever possible to expose the plumbing on the grounds that it is functional, and conceal the location of the departure gates, presumably on the grounds that they are not.'

Sigh ... we miss Douglas Adams. 

But even through the end of the 20th century, air travel was still tolerable and efficient. We're pretty sure the real hell started with the inception of the TSA. Like most government-mandated alphabet organizations, the TSA has proven to be utterly useless and just an endless suck of taxpayer money. Post-TSA, everything has seemed to just start careening downhill. Fast. 

But up until very recently, at the very least, you could usually count on air travel to be (mostly) safe. 

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Advertisement

Today, as every airline seems to embrace the destructive force known as DEI, even safety seems to be flying out the window (sorry, bad joke in this context). 

For instance, take a look at this recent Virgin Airlines flight from Manchester, UK, to New York City: 

Beg your pardon? It took the PASSENGER to notice that something was wrong with the wing? 

We could have sworn the airplanes had maintenance crews for that sort of thing. But maybe not so much. 

Probably not a bad idea. We'd suggest a screwdriver as well, but TSA would just end up seizing it from you. 

Actually, we're pretty sure they were watching the CEO of United Airlines in one of his classic drag shows

Oh, you may be saying, but that's just one flight. It happens. 'Pobody's nerfect,' right? 

Advertisement

Yeah. About that ...

Uhh, were they counting on a water landing? Do 757s come equipped with pontoons now? 

We're not entirely sure that is not the goal here. [Puts on tinfoil hat.] Making air travel unsafe would go a long way towards restricting people to 15-minute cities, just like Klaus Schwab always dreamed of. 

But wait. The Delta incident was even worse than you imagine. 

Sweet Jesus, save us. 

To further illustrate what is happening with air travel, let's not forget the recent adventures of passengers on Alaska Airlines where, just this month, a door blew off a plane mid-flight, another engine caught fire in mid-air, and today, more great news: 

Advertisement

The FAA has now grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes and ordered a full safety investigation. (Just in the nick of time, guys, as usual.)

It's been a helluva month for Boeing, hasn't it? But don't worry, everyone. The New York Post has 'assured' us that airplane crashes are now 'safer than ever.'

We feel SO much better.

It's a good question. And, in all fairness, it's probably not ALL related to DEI. 

Except that it kind of is. 

Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh talked about all of these incidents recently and while a direct line to DEI is probably not there for all of them, there is a very clear indirect line. 

Because, as Walsh noted, when DEI eliminates all merit from hiring considerations in favor of 'identity hiring,' every employee (regardless of their race, sex, sexual orientation, etc.) becomes completely disengaged. Their performance simply does not matter to their employer. So, accordingly, they stop caring as though it mattered. They become, as Walsh states it, totally 'checked out.' 

Advertisement

It is difficult to argue against the logic there. 

And, as Walsh concludes, it's one thing when the person in the drive-thru window at McDonald's or the barista at Starbucks is 'checked out.' All that's going to happen there is that they get your food or drink order wrong. 

It is something else entirely when employees who are responsible for the safety of thousands of passengers every day, hurtling through the air at 500 miles per hour on a 120,000-pound explosive projectile, stop caring. 

Maybe we should stop focusing on DEI and start focusing on 'making air travel great again.' 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AIRPLANE DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Elon Musk Goes SCORCHED EARTH, Tells Paul Krugman 'You Give Economics a Bad Name'
Coucy
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Brett T.
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not 'Caring About the Community'
Coucy
Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified
Brett T.
Election Denial? Biden Greets 'The Real Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe!' Before Cheering Crowd
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece Brett T.
Advertisement