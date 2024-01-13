Did Pete Buttigieg Write This Headline About Plane Crashes Being 'Safer Than Ever'?

There have been several air travel incidents in recent weeks, perhaps most notably in the U.S. what happened during an Alaska Airlines flight recently:

Alaska Airlines passengers sue Boeing for 'waking nightmare' https://t.co/Dzp5bRTjOS — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 13, 2024

But if anybody's level of concern has been elevated of late, the New York Post has a headline that's sure to help lower that blood pressure when it comes to air travel:

Why airplanes crashes are now safer than ever https://t.co/mHoWn4vShx pic.twitter.com/T81oSfp1GC — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2024

Well, that's one way to put it, even though there's a Babylon Bee sort of feel to that headline.

How much did Boeing pay you to write this? https://t.co/nnQGrc2Wta — Bombastic (Capt. Ozempic) (@WeddelExp) January 13, 2024

It also sounds like something Pete Buttigieg's Transportation Department would have put out.

Normalizing plane crashes is wild — 〽️AGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) January 13, 2024

Who could’ve possibly saw this headline coming except for literally everyone? https://t.co/qp6kwXjCKe — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 13, 2024

Does that headline ring any bells?

A little fiery but mostly peaceful place crashes https://t.co/BfUTTmIXza — brit (@pashedmotatos) January 13, 2024

We're a little surprised the headline didn't come from CNN.

You are being groomed to accept the decline in expertise https://t.co/EKbEc8MxjJ — Bearly There (@nostalgicpoison) January 13, 2024

But companies like Boeing will certainly never make any errors in their DEI reports!

Today, we released our 2023 Boeing Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Report.



Across our company, we continue to make progress in advancing representation and inclusion, and ensuring everyone can create an amazing career in aerospace. https://t.co/AqJh56PJwu pic.twitter.com/6xsQG8QTDw — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) May 25, 2023

Flying feels safer already.

***

