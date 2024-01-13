Did Pete Buttigieg Write This Headline About Plane Crashes Being 'Safer Than Ever'?

NBC News Reports Climate Change Killed Off 'King Kong' Apes 250,000 Years Ago...
Doug P.  |  11:55 AM on January 13, 2024
AngieArtist

There have been several air travel incidents in recent weeks, perhaps most notably in the U.S. what happened during an Alaska Airlines flight recently: 

But if anybody's level of concern has been elevated of late, the New York Post has a headline that's sure to help lower that blood pressure when it comes to air travel:

Well, that's one way to put it, even though there's a Babylon Bee sort of feel to that headline.

It also sounds like something Pete Buttigieg's Transportation Department would have put out.

Does that headline ring any bells?

We're a little surprised the headline didn't come from CNN.

But companies like Boeing will certainly never make any errors in their DEI reports!

Flying feels safer already.

*** 

