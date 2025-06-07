LA Mayor ‘In Close Communication’ With ‘Immigrant Rights Community Organizations'

As Twitchy reported earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel had two words for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after she said is a statement that "We will not stand for this," this being federal immigration enforcement actions: "We will."

In her statement, she said that the government's actions "sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city," as domestic terrorists break up cement to hurl at law enforcement.

We will not stand for this. pic.twitter.com/Ug1CN4JKOz — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 6, 2025

They always neglect to include the word "illegal," almost as if they're doing it on purpose.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had more than two words:

You have no say in this at all. Federal law is supreme and federal law will be enforced. https://t.co/N53UBl3UM4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 6, 2025

Bass says in her statement that her office will be "in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations," i.e., NGOs and other illegal alien activist groups.

Her office can "coordinate" and "contact" all they want. Take one step to physically impede ICE or start alerting illegals to ICE's whereabouts and it is JAIL. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 6, 2025

Just for perspective, here are some photos of what Bass is supporting:

"Kill ICE." Maybe it's just us, but that sounds like incitement to murder.

Images from today’s protest in Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/IjoyvOrqs5 — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025

So disturbing. We can't let them justify this. — Wolfways 🇺🇸🐺 (@Wolfways44) June 7, 2025

@MayorOfLA will not condemn this, which is condoning it. — Jordan Henry (@irrationalhenry) June 7, 2025

If extreme violence is the language they want to speak, then that’s how they should be spoken to. — Cabaret Macabre (@macabaret_17) June 7, 2025

Angry misfits--the infallible symptom of social breakdown. — An Observer (@walsh_coman) June 7, 2025

Despicable. And this is who @MayorOfLA represents and incites at the detriment to her own LEOs. — 🇺🇸 Mouncie 🇺🇸 ☮️ (@Mouncie1) June 7, 2025

So now we know it's an invasion and we know the reason. Death to America. — BOMSA WEIGH (@BomsaWeigh) June 7, 2025

Amerikkka. Time for some new lines, drooling imbeciles — Kristin Marie House (@JemmingKristin) June 7, 2025

Im sick of a slap on the wrist for these people. If you want to discourage criminal behavior like this, arrest them and give them actual jail time. Make an example of them, and it will stop. — John R. Rangel (@JohnRobertRang1) June 7, 2025

This is what they are calling "peaceful" . Send in the National Guard, now. — Stand Up! for Freedom (@w74134) June 7, 2025

The New York Times' opinion page editor lost his job for publishing Sen. Tom Cotton's "Send in the Troops" op-ed in 2020.

It's not about the poor undocumented citizens? — RJ LAUGHLIN (@RJLAUGHLIN3) June 7, 2025

This is where the 2028 Olympic going to be held at, the city of corruption and illegals. See y'all soon and bring lot of money so they can use it to help get those illegals out of jail. — Art Poun 🦅🇺🇲 (@artpoun) June 7, 2025

We'll see if they can get the city cleaned up in time for the Olympics, like when they managed to clear all of the homeless off the sidewalks of San Francisco in time for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit.

Los Angeles is hosting the Olympics in 2028.



The city is going to be under a microscope by the world—and what the world is seeing right now is horrible.



Karen Bass is letting the world know that anarchy, violence against law enforcement, and chaos rules the day.



Disgraceful. https://t.co/sZFxX0QXF8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 7, 2025

"Kill ICE." "Dead cops." What does it take to get a threat taken seriously?

