LA Mayor ‘In Close Communication’ With ‘Immigrant Rights Community Organizations'

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 07, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel had two words for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after she said is a statement that "We will not stand for this," this being federal immigration enforcement actions: "We will."

Advertisement

In her statement, she said that the government's actions "sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city," as domestic terrorists break up cement to hurl at law enforcement.

They always neglect to include the word "illegal," almost as if they're doing it on purpose.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had more than two words:

Bass says in her statement that her office will be "in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations," i.e., NGOs and other illegal alien activist groups.

Just for perspective, here are some photos of what Bass is supporting:

"Kill ICE." Maybe it's just us, but that sounds like incitement to murder.

Advertisement

The New York Times' opinion page editor lost his job for publishing Sen. Tom Cotton's "Send in the Troops" op-ed in 2020.

Advertisement

We'll see if they can get the city cleaned up in time for the Olympics, like when they managed to clear all of the homeless off the sidewalks of San Francisco in time for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit.

"Kill ICE." "Dead cops." What does it take to get a threat taken seriously?

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES STEPHEN MILLER

