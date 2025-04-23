'Gravy Train Dried Up'? Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Won't Seek Reelection (MORE Winning)

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin has spent the last few months crying about the Kash Patel nomination (and later confirmation) and helping prove where the Left's true "priorities" lie by voting against the Laken Riley Act, but the Illinois senator's greatest service to the United States is now taking place:

The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States Senator.



But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch.



So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term. pic.twitter.com/eiBTPjToFT — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) April 23, 2025

Perhaps Durbin has been reading his party's tea leaves and came to a conclusion.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2026, ending his more than four-decade career representing Illinois and piling more pressure on the party as it already faced a difficult path to reclaiming a majority in the Senate. The decision by Durbin, who is in his fifth Senate term and is the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat, will set off a flurry of activity among a scrum of would-be successors, both Democratic and Republican. But in a state that has grown more solidly Democratic, the GOP has captured a Senate seat just twice for six-year terms since 1984.

