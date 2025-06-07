The Hill: Bill Maher Encourages the Democrats to Win Elon Musk Back

If we remember correctly, Elon Musk voted for Joe Biden for president in 2020. He'd always voted Democrat — he said the 2024 election would be the first time he'd voted Republican.

This is like when Democrats say they need their own Joe Rogan. They had one … Joe Rogan … until they went so far left that they left him behind. Leftists melted down when Musk posted the meme of the stick figures … the one in which the leftists had moved so far left that it made conservatives look like centrists. They loved him once for spearheading the EV revolution, and now they're firebombing Tesla lots.

The Hill reports that HBO's Bill Maher has advised the Democrats to win Musk back.

Comedian and media pundit Bill Maher is advising Democrats to “win” back tech billionaire Elon Musk after the world’s richest man fell out publicly with President Trump. … “They tried real hard to cancel Rogan a few years ago, and when Elon hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, well before he was a Trumper, some of the cast members gave him the cold shoulder for the sin of being rich. You think people don’t remember when you do this s— to them that it’s not going to have blowback,” the comedian said, alluding to Musk’s previous support for Democratic candidates, including former Presidents Biden and Obama. “Now me again. You don’t have to win me back, because I never left. But all the guys in America like Joe and Elon, yeah, you do have to win them back. The good news is you can,” he added on Friday night.

Narrator: No, they can't. He'll start his third-party "America Party" before he'll rejoin the Democrats. How have they moderated in any way?

Good luck — Noah Fence (@tilh16) June 7, 2025

I’m sure they would love to have him back but they would need to abandon their drunken spending and embrace fiscal responsibility — eriqbre 📐 (@eriqbre) June 7, 2025

So Elon left because he wanted bigger cuts to the budget, but he'll join Democrats? Makes sense. 🤡🙄 — MarcoRizzolo (@MarcoRizzolo) June 7, 2025

Democrats: Open frivolous investigations into his companies, sent him death threats, lit his cars on fire.



Also democrats: "Please come back to me. I didn't mean it, baby, but you made me do it!" — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) June 7, 2025

He's never going back there. — TexMexBBQ (@TexMex_BBQ) June 7, 2025

The party that loves spending? — T Powers (@TechPowers1) June 7, 2025

Lol. Stellar political instincts. I remember when he floated Klobuchar as the compromise candidate in 2020 — communal kickflip (@COINTELBRO_) June 7, 2025

Dems gonna cut spending? Thanks Hill, I needed a good laugh this morning. — bigboi (@bigboi8789) June 7, 2025

Dems threatened to jail him, called him a nazi, accused him of killing of 300k, campaigned against him as an oligarch, castigated him for buying twitter, trans’d his kid, want every $ of his wealth taxed, and firebomb his dealerships.



But yeah they could totally win him back. — Dr. Synod (@DrSynod) June 7, 2025

Wait I thought he was a Nazi 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Donovan 🇺🇸 (@DonovanUSA) June 7, 2025

They insisted he gave a Nazi salute on Inaugruation Day.

Bill Maher advises people who hate white South Africans, hate masculinity, hate white males and those who burn down Tesla and shoot up his businesses while calling Elon a Nazi, to ‘win’ Elon Musk ‘back’ — Democrats are corrupt (@DemsBCorrupt) June 7, 2025

"Bill Maher proves once again that he is delusional" — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 7, 2025

I believe Elon has too much integrity for that. He is a patriot. I failed to see that in anyone in the Democratic Party at this moment. — Lynn (@texasfoxer) June 7, 2025

How?



Seriously how would the Dems ideology be able to "win" him back?



Has Maher looked at why Elon is having issues with the R party? The Dems are that issue on steroids. — Jim Mason (@livefreejim) June 7, 2025

Mahr must have really overread the spat between President Donald Trump and Musk over the Big, Beautiful Bill. Musk is against more wasteful spending, not for it like the Democrats.

***