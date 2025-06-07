The Hill: Bill Maher Encourages the Democrats to Win Elon Musk Back

VIP
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 07, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If we remember correctly, Elon Musk voted for Joe Biden for president in 2020. He'd always voted Democrat — he said the 2024 election would be the first time he'd voted Republican. 

This is like when Democrats say they need their own Joe Rogan. They had one … Joe Rogan … until they went so far left that they left him behind. Leftists melted down when Musk posted the meme of the stick figures … the one in which the leftists had moved so far left that it made conservatives look like centrists. They loved him once for spearheading the EV revolution, and now they're firebombing Tesla lots.

The Hill reports that HBO's Bill Maher has advised the Democrats to win Musk back. 

Comedian and media pundit Bill Maher is advising Democrats to “win” back tech billionaire Elon Musk after the world’s richest man fell out publicly with President Trump.

“They tried real hard to cancel Rogan a few years ago, and when Elon hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, well before he was a Trumper, some of the cast members gave him the cold shoulder for the sin of being rich. You think people don’t remember when you do this s— to them that it’s not going to have blowback,” the comedian said, alluding to Musk’s previous support for Democratic candidates, including former Presidents Biden and Obama.

“Now me again. You don’t have to win me back, because I never left. But all the guys in America like Joe and Elon, yeah, you do have to win them back. The good news is you can,” he added on Friday night.

Narrator: No, they can't. He'll start his third-party "America Party" before he'll rejoin the Democrats. How have they moderated in any way?

