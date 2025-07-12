Rep. Jayapal Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Pushing the Left's Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration...
VIP
Bernie for Borders? Sanders Says He Wants to Keep Illegal Aliens Out but...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to...
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in...
Media SPIN: Daily Beast Conveniently Omits the Word 'Illegal' From Poll on Popularity...
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears State Dept. Firings Will Affect Climate Change
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave...
Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the...
'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the...
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO...

He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of Alligator Alcatraz

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 12, 2025
South Park

The Democratic Party has made it painfully clear their preferred constituents are not the Americans who pay their salaries, but the illegal immigrants who come to America to get free healthcare, education, and housing (on our dime, of course). This includes the illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes once here, hurting and killing Americans in the process.

Advertisement

Make no mistake, every illegal immigrant is a criminal, because they've broken our immigration laws.

Democrats don't seem to care about that, though.

But they do care about treating illegal immigrants better than American citizens, and they care even more about virtue signaling when they do.

Like Senator Carols Guillermo Smith, who posted a very serious selfie this morning to let us know how much he cares:

Ah, so now the Democrats are concerned about propaganda.

Got it.

We chuckled.

Losing illegal immigrants will cost the Democrats seats in Congress and electoral votes.

That's what this is about.

Recommended

Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes.

The Democrats' constant rewarding of people who break our laws, at the expense of law-abiding citizens, is maddening. And voters are fed up.

Right?

The biggest propaganda scheme of all time.

It screams, 'Don't you know who I am?!'

Yeah, that access.

Nothing. They'd have nothing.

For a supposed 'public servant,' he sure has a high opinion of how important he is.

Advertisement

So cringe.

He sure does.

He wants us to know he's SUPER SERIOUS about his performative nonsense.

Dumb party.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
Brett T.
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin
Brett T.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages
Brett T.
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to Domestic Violence Calls
Amy Curtis
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla Brett T.
Advertisement