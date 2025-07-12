He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of Alligator Alcatraz

The Democratic Party has made it painfully clear their preferred constituents are not the Americans who pay their salaries, but the illegal immigrants who come to America to get free healthcare, education, and housing (on our dime, of course). This includes the illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes once here, hurting and killing Americans in the process.

Make no mistake, every illegal immigrant is a criminal, because they've broken our immigration laws.

Democrats don't seem to care about that, though.

But they do care about treating illegal immigrants better than American citizens, and they care even more about virtue signaling when they do.

Like Senator Carols Guillermo Smith, who posted a very serious selfie this morning to let us know how much he cares:

This AM’s sanitized, tightly-controlled leg tour of Florida’s $450 MILLION immigrant detention camp is state-sponsored propaganda.



We’ll only see what the state wants us to see, but it’s no substitute for REAL legislative oversight.



That’s why we’re SUING for full access. pic.twitter.com/WyPAEB9fuJ — Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) July 12, 2025

Ah, so now the Democrats are concerned about propaganda.

Got it.

You look constipated. — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) July 12, 2025

We chuckled.

Just admit you’re part of a giant crime syndicate. You side with criminals and human trafficking. How sad. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 12, 2025

Losing illegal immigrants will cost the Democrats seats in Congress and electoral votes.

That's what this is about.

What Americans want to see is people that ignored our immigration laws, cut the line and crushed our schools and hospitals deported. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 12, 2025

Yes.

The Democrats' constant rewarding of people who break our laws, at the expense of law-abiding citizens, is maddening. And voters are fed up.

Like Biden not being a vegetable? — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) July 12, 2025

Right?

The biggest propaganda scheme of all time.

Your name and position are monogrammed on your shirt. Could you possibly be any more pathetic? — Jim Knows Stuff (@BrotherJim3) July 12, 2025

It screams, 'Don't you know who I am?!'

Like full access to the video from January 6th?

Like full access to the video of your saint George Floyd overdosing?

Like full access to the top secret files Joe Biden was NOT allowed to have from his time as vp?



That kind of access??



FRTFO — Beau (@Capacitor1776) July 12, 2025

Yeah, that access.

Calm down, you're going to get to do everything short of getting into the cells with the detainees.



But, of course, if the Florida Dems didn't have performative nonsense, what else would they have? https://t.co/H8lyHbM1jW — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) July 12, 2025

Nothing. They'd have nothing.

Anyone that self-describes themselves as “history making” is a narcissist of the highest order.



Higher than your hairline. That’s a serious bar to clear. https://t.co/xW7FJgqj3x — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) July 12, 2025

For a supposed 'public servant,' he sure has a high opinion of how important he is.

Why did we allow these politicians to think they were influencers?! Are they all a bunch of theater kid-dropouts. This is soooo cringe. https://t.co/naIreV4MIO — Reese🇺🇸🐊 (@reeseonable) July 12, 2025

So cringe.

Looks like the person Central Casting sends when you request somebody to fill the "first guy to get eaten in my dinosaur island movie" role. https://t.co/xj379s4VeE — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 12, 2025

He sure does.

Why do Democrats always think you need to see them looking pissed off? Are people supposed to be intimidated? 😂 https://t.co/C3nU1Tv9cd — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 12, 2025

He wants us to know he's SUPER SERIOUS about his performative nonsense.

Dumb Post



Dumb Lawsuit https://t.co/wq27VGYF0X — Evan Power (@EvanPower) July 12, 2025

Dumb party.