This Is the Palate Cleanser You're Looking For! Relive the Movie Magic of 'Star Wars' Battle of Yavin

Grab your lightsabers and your R2 astromech droid and join us as we travel back to 1977 and the epic final battle of 'Star Wars: A New Hope.'

Keep in mind, this 12-minute battle sequence was filmed without the use of CGI, instead using some animation and good old-fashioned practical effects. And you know what?

Nearly 50 years later, this looks better than a lot of the slop Hollywood puts out these days.

Star Wars was released on May 25th, 1977.

The Battle of Yavin - Full 12 Minute Version as it was presented back in 1977 - for the true Star Wars aficionados.

A legendary slice of cinema. pic.twitter.com/5qMuQYffud — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) May 25, 2025

Everything works: the script, the editing, the sound effects, the music.

Just cinematic perfection.

They, and myself included, were so much younger then🥴 — C S (@clarksville999) May 25, 2025

This writer wasn't even born.

*Gets off your lawn*

5 or 53, it’s still pulls me in. Thanks pal. — James Holm (@Holmey1) May 25, 2025

It really is mesmerizing.

We miss movies like this.

I went to see it 7 times that summer. For a kid turning 13 who loved sci-fi novels & anything to do with the space program, this film was a dream come true. Thx buddy. 😊❤️ — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) May 25, 2025

This writer is jealous of anyone who got to experience this in the theaters in 1977. There was no experience like it.

If I were to somehow get my hands on a time machine, I'd use it to go back in time to 1977 to see this in theaters for the first time and to experience what everyone at the time experienced when first watching it!!! God, what a time that must have been for them! https://t.co/xe5oS5SREz — AN AMERICAN NERD 🇺🇸🇵🇭🦅✝️ (@AMERICANNERD76) May 25, 2025

Same.

As well as a legendary example of pitch perfect editing, especially that sequence. — Jordan Rockwell (@jercinema) May 25, 2025

Editing can make or break a movie.

Looking back, there was really no need to make changes or create a "special edition."



Just make sure the print is clean and the sound is good.#StarWars https://t.co/4DdZ0Q68Fp — Charlie Rengel (@Charles_Rengel) May 25, 2025

THIS.

Don't mess with a frame of this movie.

Still get goosebumps watching this. Love the Military style communications as a kid, and now. "Force Awakens" should have taken some tips from this scene. https://t.co/O3s9gpIWBF — Jeff Reynolds (@ErnesttJeff) May 25, 2025

All the sequels should've learned from this.

Alas, they did not.

A time when film could inspire awe. https://t.co/NSBu0DAooT — No1Uknow (@wdgreen340) May 25, 2025

It really was awe-inspiring.

STAR WARS: Released on this day in 1977, Star Wars changed cinema forever. Here’s the full 12-minute Battle of Yavin, exactly as it played in theaters that summer, pure, unaltered glory for the die-hard fans. A legendary piece of filmmaking history. pic.twitter.com/IHxjlG2gp5 — @amuse (@amuse) May 25, 2025

Lucas changed movies.

You can't really appreciate how amazing this was unless you are aware of the technology at the time. This was the cutting edge of movie making. — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) May 25, 2025

It really was, and we've lost that. This movie didn't have a massive budget, either. They did the best they could with what they had.

“Great shot kid, that was one in a million!” https://t.co/B0EKrigTXt — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 25, 2025

Yeah, we got goosbumps.

