VIP
'But Trump!' Is Not an Excuse for Media Malpractice
VIP
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Stands by Daughter’s Graduation Over Game, Deserving Praise...
Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep...
Dual U.S.-German Citizen Arrested for Plot to bomb U.S. Embassy in Israel and...
SHOCKING! AOC Surges Ahead of Schumer in Hypothetical Primary, Signals Shift Among Dems...
Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and...
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us...
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey...
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over...
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Leo Terrell Shares Text of 'Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism...
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death,...

This Is the Palate Cleanser You're Looking For! Relive the Movie Magic of 'Star Wars' Battle of Yavin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 25, 2025
Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP

Grab your lightsabers and your R2 astromech droid and join us as we travel back to 1977 and the epic final battle of 'Star Wars: A New Hope.'

Keep in mind, this 12-minute battle sequence was filmed without the use of CGI, instead using some animation and good old-fashioned practical effects. And you know what?

Advertisement

Nearly 50 years later, this looks better than a lot of the slop Hollywood puts out these days.

Everything works: the script, the editing, the sound effects, the music.

Just cinematic perfection.

This writer wasn't even born.

*Gets off your lawn*

It really is mesmerizing.

We miss movies like this.

This writer is jealous of anyone who got to experience this in the theaters in 1977. There was no experience like it.

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Same.

Editing can make or break a movie.

THIS.

Don't mess with a frame of this movie.

All the sequels should've learned from this.

Alas, they did not.

It really was awe-inspiring.

Advertisement

Lucas changed movies.

It really was, and we've lost that. This movie didn't have a massive budget, either. They did the best they could with what they had.

Yeah, we got goosbumps.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: HOLLYWOOD MARK HAMILL MOVIES STAR WARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and Department's Silence
justmindy
Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep Ignoring
Amy Curtis
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us for Pride Month
Amy Curtis
Dual U.S.-German Citizen Arrested for Plot to bomb U.S. Embassy in Israel and Threaten Trump’s Life
justmindy
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination Grateful Calvin
Advertisement