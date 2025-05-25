Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and...
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey...
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over...
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Leo Terrell Shares Text of 'Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism...
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death,...
LifeNews.com: Killing Children Is Horrific Before and After Birth
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her...
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a...
YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked...
OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk...
NOW It Can Be Told! Apparently These People Were Part of a WH...

EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us for Pride Month

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Pride Month is right around the corner, and the Left will undoubtedly be out in full force as a show of 'resistance' against President Trump.

But all they'll do is further alienate voters. After years of insisting they're not coming after our kids, it's clear that was a lie.

Advertisement

And here's a very interesting thread on how libraries are 'preparing' for Pride Month:

Buckle up.

Ah, so she's a hypocrite.

That tracks.

Read at your own peril.

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Left hates the family and parental rights, because the family stands in the way of their agenda.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

If you ever wondered how people cooperated with the Nazis and turned in their neighbors, look no further than your nearest Leftist.

Gotta pay those bill somehow, we suppose.

Advertisement

Typical.

Wow.

So it's all astroturf.

And she put it in writing.

Advertisement

Cut the funding. Make it hurt until they stop this nonsense.

This writer loves the library. She takes her son frequently.

But this has to stop.

That would violate the First Amendment, they'd argue.

The Left infiltrated every institution to force their agenda on us.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BOOKS KIDS PARENTS PRIDE PRIDE MONTH GROOMING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and Department's Silence
justmindy
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Amy Curtis
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride
justmindy
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE
Eric V.
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination Grateful Calvin
Advertisement