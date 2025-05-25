EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us for Pride Month

Pride Month is right around the corner, and the Left will undoubtedly be out in full force as a show of 'resistance' against President Trump.

But all they'll do is further alienate voters. After years of insisting they're not coming after our kids, it's clear that was a lie.

Advertisement

And here's a very interesting thread on how libraries are 'preparing' for Pride Month:

If they aren’t trying to indoctrinate and gr[][]m school children, why are librarians broadcasting this:



"How to Prepare for Pride Month in Libraries 2025"



Written by Kelly Jensen who hates parents, children, and Trump.



parenting moms dads



Link follows in thread. pic.twitter.com/XTE6o5K0cS — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

Buckle up.

The author calls anyone who opposes taxpayer-supported public libraries promoting gender ideology "fascists" and "bigots."



Yet she also trains librarians how to block Christians and @KirkCameron @BraveBooksUS readings from public library meeting rooms: https://t.co/lTnEp5wN8X pic.twitter.com/dFmboxrNrD — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

Ah, so she's a hypocrite.

That tracks.

"How To Prepare For Pride Month in Libraries in 2025," by Kelly Jensen (@veronikellymars), @BookRiot, 23 May 2025.https://t.co/PGfUZZkYhk — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

Read at your own peril.

"But, knowing about the tactics used by book banners ~parental rights activists~ and knowing where and how to advocate on behalf of LGBTQ+ books — and people — helps in preparing for the best, most effective library pride displays."



"Book banners" = ~parental rights activists~? — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

The Left hates the family and parental rights, because the family stands in the way of their agenda.

Should taxes be used to shill for @PFLAG? Why not @Moms4Liberty?



"Either of the above would be an opportunity to create a 'donate to' call to action. You could have a sign reading 'Want to support local LGBTQ+ youth? Scan the QR code to donate to our local chapter of PFLAG.'" — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

DID YOU KNOW LIBRARIANS COLLECT INFORMATION TO TARGET/DOX PARENTS?



"Encourage library users to provide feedback on the display…. [A]sk[ing] people to share their thoughts on the types of books and programs the library offers can go miles in helping you find … detractors." pic.twitter.com/xN86zGP11G — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

If you ever wondered how people cooperated with the Nazis and turned in their neighbors, look no further than your nearest Leftist.

She’s interested in promoting herself:



"There is a spreadsheet with each of the tasks listed, linked in the piece to make copy/pasting easier. I grant my permission for use as long as whatever you create credits me and my work here at Book Riot."



Credit the gr[][]mer, everyone! — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

Gotta pay those bill somehow, we suppose.

Advertisement

"Be Frank About Intellectual Freedom and the Library," she says, then provides resources promoting only American Library Association views.



So basically lie about "intellectual freedom" in public libraries.



Also notice how she urges people to get ALA to set up local shills. pic.twitter.com/pPI87FuMxa — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

Typical.

Look how Kelly Jensen gives direction to set up the fake situations librarians fake to promote their political views. (Roberto Clemente books banned, for example.) I’ve been saying this happens for years but this is the first I’ve seen it in the wild: — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

Wow.

"[W]hat happens if, during Pride month, every queer book in the library is put behind the desk or popped into storage, and people cannot access them?"



She telling librarians to take away public access just to promote Chicago ALA’s political agenda; telling librarians to lie. pic.twitter.com/9lz5OqKDvs — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

So it's all astroturf.

And she put it in writing.

Advertisement

Cut the funding. Make it hurt until they stop this nonsense.

Here is American Library Association’s agenda going on 60 years now to take away parental rights and to indoctrinate children and to s[]xualize them to better indoctrinate them:https://t.co/m89BCKQSG4 — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 25, 2025

This writer loves the library. She takes her son frequently.

But this has to stop.

How about some bookmarks with crosses on them around Easter, nativity scenes at Christmas time, etc.



Lefties would lose their minds, of course. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) May 25, 2025

That would violate the First Amendment, they'd argue.

I remember when libraries used to be about books, now they’re billboards for activism. Wild how fast “storytime” turned into “indoctrinate-your-kid hour.” — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 25, 2025

The Left infiltrated every institution to force their agenda on us.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.