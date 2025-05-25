VIP
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Stands by Daughter’s Graduation Over Game, Deserving Praise...
Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep...
SHOCKING! AOC Surges Ahead of Schumer in Hypothetical Primary, Signals Shift Among Dems...
Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and...
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us...
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey...
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over...
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Leo Terrell Shares Text of 'Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism...
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death,...
LifeNews.com: Killing Children Is Horrific Before and After Birth
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her...

Dual U.S.-German Citizen Arrested for Plot to bomb U.S. Embassy in Israel and Threaten Trump’s Life

justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

A dual citizen of both the United States and Germany planned to blow up the US Embassy in Israel, but thankfully has been stopped and arrested.

Advertisement

Thank goodness he was stopped.

There should be a much harsher penalty. 

The Biden Administration was so treacherous they probably would have overlooked the plot and crossed their fingers it was successful. 

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Crockett is always running her fool mouth and has no idea what she is yapping about. 

Don't give them any ideas.

These sorts of people generally are quite stupid.

That is quite terrifying. 

Advertisement

That seems fair. 

It truly is a blessing he was stopped.

Tags: BOMB GERMANY ISRAEL JEWISH SPY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and Department's Silence
justmindy
Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep Ignoring
Amy Curtis
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us for Pride Month
Amy Curtis
Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill
Amy Curtis
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination Grateful Calvin
Advertisement