Dual U.S.-German Citizen Arrested for Plot to bomb U.S. Embassy in Israel and Threaten Trump’s Life

A dual citizen of both the United States and Germany planned to blow up the US Embassy in Israel, but thankfully has been stopped and arrested.

Insane details from @AGPamBondi and @FBIDirectorKash about the US CITIZEN arrested



“Earlier today, Joseph Neumayer, a dual U.S. and German citizen was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport by FBI special agents and a complaint was unsealed in the Eastern District of… https://t.co/oaWmowRXd8 pic.twitter.com/WAa2xdNrac — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 25, 2025

Joseph Neumayer, a dual U.S. and German citizen, hated Americans and western values, writing: “De*th to America, d*ath to Americans, and f*ck the west.”



He then tried to firebomb the US embassy and made threats on Trump’s life. After he dropped a backpack with Molotov cocktails… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 25, 2025

Also insane: 20 years max sentence! He should also be charged with attempted murder. https://t.co/ZbgplIWfOX — Martin J Sweet (@MartinJSweet) May 25, 2025

Treasonous. He should be dealt with accordingly. https://t.co/tEc0hVQfcR — John 🇺🇸 (@JohnHar71026) May 25, 2025

So much is happening behind the scenes, people need to stop saying nothing is being done. This wad headed to another assassination attempt on our @POTUS. Thank GOD it happened under his watch rather than @JoeBiden ! Our @FBI is doing what it was made to do now. https://t.co/XUxz5FNTE0 — Lady Grey🇺🇲 (@dame_ladygrey) May 25, 2025

Another "American dad" the democrats will fight for? — Eric Sherwood🇺🇲 (@Sherwoodator) May 25, 2025

Spits on security guard while trying to sneak in with a couple of molotov cocktails. A man of real genius. Exactly the type that Comey was trying to reach with his seashell message. — Mot Nosnews (@brawndojuice) May 25, 2025

Time to do away with the dual citizenship! — Ohio State Buckeye (@lwd7734) May 25, 2025

So, let me understand. If not for the idiot spitting on an embassy guard AND leaving his backpack behind, he may have been successful? — AL (@AlTheWop) May 25, 2025

Take his citizenship off him and straight to el salvador . — cool dazs (@CoolDazs) May 25, 2025

It’s always the socialists — Rob Wheeler ⚔️ (@RobWheeler39852) May 25, 2025

This idiot is going to jail, but foreigners with dual citizenship that are up to no good should be revoked and expelled. — Bob Adkins (@Robert_Adkins49) May 25, 2025

