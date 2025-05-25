Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep Ignoring

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Ever since President Trump announced he was bringing 59 Afrikaner asylum seekers to America, the Left has been in full on spin mode. They're not only accusing the Afrikaners -- including women and children -- of being the 'descendents of white supremacists' (without evidence), they're also denying that South Africa has racist, genocidal policies that target Afrikaners at all -- despite evidence.

Advertisement

Here's more, by the way.

WATCH:

If this were any other group of politicians targeting any other demographic, the Left would be screaming about genocide and demanding asylum.

But because the Left are racists and broken by Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), they'll continue ignoring this.

Bingo.

The problem for the media is that we can still see this, regardless of the narrative.

Which is why no one believes him.

'Cheap fakes' probably.

We cannot despise the media enough.

And also because the Democrats are fine with South Africa punishing the Afrikaners for 'historical injustices' -- because they'd do it here if they could get away with it.

You nailed it.

