Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep Ignoring

Ever since President Trump announced he was bringing 59 Afrikaner asylum seekers to America, the Left has been in full on spin mode. They're not only accusing the Afrikaners -- including women and children -- of being the 'descendents of white supremacists' (without evidence), they're also denying that South Africa has racist, genocidal policies that target Afrikaners at all -- despite evidence.

WATCH:

South African leader:



“Shoot to kiII, shoot to kiII!”



“KiII the Boer, the farmer!”



They’re doubling down.



Will the media cover this? pic.twitter.com/k3se4mkpbn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2025

If this were any other group of politicians targeting any other demographic, the Left would be screaming about genocide and demanding asylum.

But because the Left are racists and broken by Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), they'll continue ignoring this.

Likely no—doesn’t fit the narrative they want — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 25, 2025

Bingo.

The media won’t touch it, wrong narrative — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 25, 2025

The problem for the media is that we can still see this, regardless of the narrative.

But the same media that kept assuring us Biden was all there is now saying the white farmers of South Africa are in no danger. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) May 25, 2025

Which is why no one believes him.

What will the media say now? https://t.co/RoxYvIMz4s — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 25, 2025

'Cheap fakes' probably.

No, MSM will not cover this or even acknowledge the white genocide in South Africa.

Anything that does not fit into their ‘optics’ is rejected.

Now, if the situation was reversed, it would be a major story. That kind of story fits into their view of the world.

MSM hate America;… https://t.co/17497tcA7f — Dr. Wallace Wilson (@CaptBrittles) May 25, 2025

We cannot despise the media enough.

Democrats have no problem dismissing these threats as exaggerated and not to be taken seriously.



They can do so because it's other people who will be learning the hard way whether they're serious or not. https://t.co/nppvaj8EYo — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) May 25, 2025

And also because the Democrats are fine with South Africa punishing the Afrikaners for 'historical injustices' -- because they'd do it here if they could get away with it.

Come on now, everyone— all of that stuff you hear about South Africa is just “fake news.” It isn’t happening at all. Everything is fine there.



Besides, if it is happening, it’s either Trump’s fault— or it’s good that it’s happening.



{Did I get that right?} https://t.co/PhkrwqWTiL — pipermcq (@pipermcq) May 25, 2025

You nailed it.

