The Chinese Think All Americans Are Fat and Bald, Apparently
Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get Kids

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy

Just a couple of days ago, Rep. Robert Garcia was demanding to know if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had made stock trades based on President Donald Trump's "insider trading" tip.

This is the same California congressman who told CNN back in February that the public wants Democrats to bring "actual weapons" to battle Elon Musk and DOGE. It seems he's competing to be the face of the Democratic Party against AOC and Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Garcia was a guest of MSNBC's Chris Matthews the other night and relayed the story about how Homeland Security agents had lied in an attempt to get access to six students from two elementary schools.

Back in January, a teacher went on TikTok (of course) to declare that it would be a "frozen day in hell" before she let ICE officers come into her classroom.

Hayes is eating it up.

If there were security cam footage, it would be everywhere by now.

Someone suggested that maybe they were deporting the parents and picking up their kids as a service.

***

