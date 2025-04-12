Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get Kids

Just a couple of days ago, Rep. Robert Garcia was demanding to know if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had made stock trades based on President Donald Trump's "insider trading" tip.

What did Marjorie Taylor Greene know about the tariff announcements and what stock trades did she make?



We need answers. pic.twitter.com/SH941CbIwy — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 10, 2025

This is the same California congressman who told CNN back in February that the public wants Democrats to bring "actual weapons" to battle Elon Musk and DOGE. It seems he's competing to be the face of the Democratic Party against AOC and Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Garcia was a guest of MSNBC's Chris Matthews the other night and relayed the story about how Homeland Security agents had lied in an attempt to get access to six students from two elementary schools.

Homeland Security agents showed up at two elementary schools in my district asking for 6 different students. They lied and said they had permission from guardians to see them.



Thankfully, both principals denied them access. These actions are disgusting and shameful. pic.twitter.com/SEOsUqyfJu — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 12, 2025

Back in January, a teacher went on TikTok (of course) to declare that it would be a "frozen day in hell" before she let ICE officers come into her classroom.

There is a 100% chance this is baloney https://t.co/he6ehpnkNK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 12, 2025

Didn’t happen. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) April 12, 2025

Once you get to know Garcia, you realize that he lies every time he opens his mouth. This is not the first time. — Hunington Sachs, Esq. (@huningtonsachs) April 12, 2025

Garcia is a pathological liar — Peter Ford (@PeterJFordFLA) April 12, 2025

Hayes is eating it up.

Blatant lying, he is well known for his misrepresentations on everything. — Joseph Lauko (@Chefjoethehun) April 12, 2025

MSNBC couldn’t report the truth if their lives depended on it. — A crybaby’s worst nightmare (@Crybabynightmar) April 12, 2025

The ICE agents yelled "this is MAGA country!" as they gave the principal a wedgie and shoved him in a locker. — Zubi (@BeardedGunny) April 12, 2025

In all the things that never happened, this is the neverest. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 12, 2025

You’ve taken your lying to a criminal level, you need help — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 12, 2025

The last time a story like this came out, it turned out to be totally fabricated — Big Country (@BigHillbilly63) April 12, 2025

Liars.



It would be a pretty simple matter to provide video evidence. Every school should have dozens of cameras by now. Not to mention staff would be pulling their phones out as well. — King TomAnon de Bailleul (@TomAnon) April 12, 2025

If there were security cam footage, it would be everywhere by now.

Someone suggested that maybe they were deporting the parents and picking up their kids as a service.

***