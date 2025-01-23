Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms

Earlier, we reported on a Rhode Island state representative who said that ICE would have to go through him first before it started rounding up illegal immigrants in his district. "I'm not f**king around. I'm ready to go down if it means protecting our most vulnerable communities," he threatened.

If he thinks he's being tough by dropping F-bombs on X, he should check out these teachers who threaten that if an ICE agent comes into their classroom, one of them isn't leaving the classroom. "Play with me," she taunts.

They don't seem to realize that Tom Homan and Donald Trump aren't f**king around either and would be happy for all of them to find out.

Language warning:

This teacher says it'll be a "frozen day in hell" before she lets ICE officers come into her classroom.



Trump authorized ICE to operate in schools. Obstructing law enforcement is a crime.pic.twitter.com/0q32HkqS8E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2025

FAFO — Brett Murphy (@PatriotPointman) January 23, 2025

She'd struggle to hold onto papers in a mild breeze. What's she going to do when ICE agents blitz her school?



And why do they always have the same eyes? — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) January 23, 2025

She going to say, "Excuse me, we're learning." We wonder what reading and math proficiency is like in her district.

I love that they just post evidence on social media in case it ever needs to be used against them. If this is your child’s teacher I would demand her firing. — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) January 23, 2025

Perfect! They’re exposing themselves for all to see.



She wouldn’t be this scared if she had nothing to hide.



Makes ICE’s job even easier. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) January 23, 2025

It’s amazing how brave they are behind a camera on TikTok!😂😂🤣 — Freedom 7 (@conservfam7) January 23, 2025

Brave? This is the teacher who claims that only one person is leaving his classroom.

This man is warning ICE if you come into his classroom, you’re going to get hurt! 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/SMRxfq0OOn — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 23, 2025

You heard me right. It’s a man. pic.twitter.com/8l3Ka36WJF — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 23, 2025

I’m sure ICE is terrified. — Havoc (@XXICCXII) January 24, 2025

This man would quickly learn there is no classroom exception to where federal law enforcement agencies may conduct their lawful function. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) January 23, 2025

Something tells me ICE can handle it 🤣 — Big Wisdom Chicken (@BlessedbetheUS) January 23, 2025

I can't wait for the bodycam footage. Yes. Yes! Let's play! — Bill Kirwin (@niwrik) January 23, 2025

They obviously haven’t seen one of these raids in person before. — The Patrick James Gang (@PatrickJamesGNG) January 23, 2025

What's he going to do? Sit on them? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 23, 2025

It's an outgrowth of Trump Derangement Syndrome. All of these teachers are having wild violent fantasies about fighting off ICE agents in their classrooms. Guess what? ICE isn't raiding your classroom. ICE is busy right now going after the murderers and rapists. They'd call the kid to the principal's office first, anyway, after detaining the parents.

***