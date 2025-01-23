Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms

ICE Storm: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Reveals Criminal illegal Alien Arrests Progress
Brett T.  |  10:45 PM on January 23, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier, we reported on a Rhode Island state representative who said that ICE would have to go through him first before it started rounding up illegal immigrants in his district. "I'm not f**king around. I'm ready to go down if it means protecting our most vulnerable communities," he threatened.

If he thinks he's being tough by dropping F-bombs on X, he should check out these teachers who threaten that if an ICE agent comes into their classroom, one of them isn't leaving the classroom. "Play with me," she taunts.

They don't seem to realize that Tom Homan and Donald Trump aren't f**king around either and would be happy for all of them to find out.

Language warning:

She going to say, "Excuse me, we're learning." We wonder what reading and math proficiency is like in her district.

Brave? This is the teacher who claims that only one person is leaving his classroom.

It's an outgrowth of Trump Derangement Syndrome. All of these teachers are having wild violent fantasies about fighting off ICE agents in their classrooms. Guess what? ICE isn't raiding your classroom. ICE is busy right now going after the murderers and rapists. They'd call the kid to the principal's office first, anyway, after detaining the parents.

***

