You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!
Trump Commends Musk and DOGE for Exposing Fraud and Enduring Attacks from the...
VIP
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Tells Elon Musk to Take His 'Musty Moscow Rights' to...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be...
Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up...
Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi...
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Denver News Station Caught Red-Handed Spreading Whopping Lies About ICE Detainee
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and...
Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Repa...
Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite...

Violent Voices: Rep. Robert Garcia Says Americans Want Dems to Fight Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 13, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrat torrent of violent rhetoric continues. On Wednesday, Democrat Representative Robert Garcia of California told CNN that the public wants Democrats to bring ‘actual weapons’ to battle Elon Musk and DOGE.

Advertisement

Here’s his exact words. (READ)

"I think is really important, and what the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight."

"This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country, and it's important to push back..."

Here’s his interview. (WATCH)

You'll notice Garcia also doubled down on calling Musk a 'dick.'

Many posters are hoping Garcia will be investigated for inciting violence.

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To
Brett T.
Advertisement

There’s little to nothing Democrats can do legislatively to stop Musk and DOGE from exposing their corruption and cutting off their cash flows. That’s why they are upping the violent talk in speeches and on TV. Posters say it’s obvious why they are going so extreme.

Advertisement

Commenters know Democrats always accuse others of what they are already doing themselves.

Democrats are desperate. Every day Musk and DOGE shine a light on newly-discovered corruption and eliminate more wasteful spending. Hopefully, no one acts on the violent rhetoric currently being spread by the Democrat Party.

Tags: CNN CORRUPTION DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FUNDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To
Brett T.
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!
Warren Squire
Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion
Gordon K
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi Gabbard
Brett T.
Trump Commends Musk and DOGE for Exposing Fraud and Enduring Attacks from the Media
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To Brett T.
Advertisement