Violent Voices: Rep. Robert Garcia Says Americans Want Dems to Fight Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’

The Democrat torrent of violent rhetoric continues. On Wednesday, Democrat Representative Robert Garcia of California told CNN that the public wants Democrats to bring ‘actual weapons’ to battle Elon Musk and DOGE.

Advertisement

Here’s his exact words. (READ)

"I think is really important, and what the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight." "This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country, and it's important to push back..."

Here’s his interview. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia says Democrats need to fight Elon Musk with "actual weapons," says it needs to be done for "democracy."



"I think is really important, and what the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight."



"This is an actual… pic.twitter.com/8PYo16kNK9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

You'll notice Garcia also doubled down on calling Musk a 'dick.'

Many posters are hoping Garcia will be investigated for inciting violence.

I hear the Hammer of Justice swinging in the distance.



I think it's coming for people like Garcia that call for violence. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 12, 2025

The funniest part about this video was: "The American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight."



The American public wants DOGE to weed out federal corruption.



We literally just had an election. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

I hope you are right. I’m so tired of Maxine Waters and her ilk calling for violence and nothing being done. Put their asses behind bars. — Marvin Packett (@Marpac99) February 12, 2025

There’s little to nothing Democrats can do legislatively to stop Musk and DOGE from exposing their corruption and cutting off their cash flows. That’s why they are upping the violent talk in speeches and on TV. Posters say it’s obvious why they are going so extreme.

Here’s what’s really happening:

•Elon Musk isn’t stealing Social Security. That’s a fear tactic.

•Government waste is out of control. The U.S. national debt is over $34 trillion, and cutting waste helps everyone.



So why are certain people so angry about financial transparency? — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 12, 2025

because they're in on the steal — Classic Pumps (@ClassicPumps1) February 12, 2025

Obviously they are profiting from the corruption. Money from lobbyists is my guess. Which comes from their respective NGO’s and get laundered back to these politicians that are in the take. This is going to get really good real soon! Go DOGE!!!🇺🇸 — Mr Kerbdawg (@MKerbdawg) February 12, 2025

Advertisement

Commenters know Democrats always accuse others of what they are already doing themselves.

@CNN is actually airing a sitting member of Congress inciting violence upon a government employee? Telling ppl to “bring weapons”?@RepRobertGarcia - there is a serious mental health problem in our Country…what do you think your words will reap? — Katherine Grey (@KatherineGrey1) February 12, 2025

What happened to talk about “violent rhetoric” that Trump was “spewing”?! — Los (@SquishChamp) February 12, 2025

FOR REAL. That’s all they yapped for years. — Jenna 🫦 (@jennamo72823941) February 12, 2025

Democrats are desperate. Every day Musk and DOGE shine a light on newly-discovered corruption and eliminate more wasteful spending. Hopefully, no one acts on the violent rhetoric currently being spread by the Democrat Party.