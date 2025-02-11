War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of Violent Dem Rhetoric

Democrats are continuing their violent rhetoric as they refuse to accept the election of President Donald Trump. We’ve had Democrats wanting to blow things up and get in people’s faces as the rudderless political party spirals more and more out of control. Maryland Democrat Representative Kweisi Mfume is now calling for a ‘street fight.’

Here’s more. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Congressman Kweisi Mfume demands a "street fight" over President Donald Trump implementing his agenda pic.twitter.com/RkmQWPEGyi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 10, 2025

This peaceful transition of power is just so admirable, don't you think? Nothing but unity and kumbaya out of the DNC elect. Really makes me want to buy the world a coke. — Susan Baumann (@SusanBaumann) February 10, 2025

For a party that claims it’s worried about dangerous insurrections, the Democrat Party sure loves its violent rhetoric. It seems every recent Dem speech has been about inciting physical retaliation. Commenters notice what’s going on.

Can we get a Citizenship check on this individual before we go start letting him incite a surrection @elonmusk @DOGE @ICEgov — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) February 10, 2025

Are these people ever going to be punished for inciting violence? — aka (@akafaceUS) February 10, 2025

Democrats have always seemed to default to violence in the past, this is no surprise that they are calling for it now.



Stay frosty my friends — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 10, 2025

Sounds like a violent insurrection!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 10, 2025

Of course, it wouldn’t be party leaders in the streets fighting, blowing things up, and getting in people’s faces.

They would really hate an actual street fight.



But they are also very comfortable knowing that none of them would be lifting a finger themselves. They are calling on the low IQ sheep to do their dirty work for them while they sit back and claim not to be connected. — Zeppenwolf 🇺🇸 (@The_Zeppenwolf) February 10, 2025

They won’t take part but they know their simpleton minions will. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) February 10, 2025

Commenters have some closing observations. This tired Democrat playbook isn’t working anymore.

The average working American is not motivated to save Democratic grifting operations — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 10, 2025

Nobody wants to be yelled at by politicians anymore. Ranting and raving so they don't have to work. — Jenn (@Jenn3Chi) February 10, 2025

How does this work? Do we declare genders and pronouns before we fight? — K.B. Brenner (@KB_Brenner83) February 10, 2025

Stay away from the they/thems and you’ll be fine. We’re kidding. In the meantime, don’t expect Dems to tone things down anytime soon. Calls for violence will only increase as DOGE wipes out their funding and Trump's victories pile up.