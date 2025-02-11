Spare the Rod: Trump Signs Full, Unconditional Pardon for Former Illinois Governor Blagoje...
War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of Violent Dem Rhetoric

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats are continuing their violent rhetoric as they refuse to accept the election of President Donald Trump. We’ve had Democrats wanting to blow things up and get in people’s faces as the rudderless political party spirals more and more out of control. Maryland Democrat Representative Kweisi Mfume is now calling for a ‘street fight.’

Here’s more. (WATCH)

For a party that claims it’s worried about dangerous insurrections, the Democrat Party sure loves its violent rhetoric. It seems every recent Dem speech has been about inciting physical retaliation. Commenters notice what’s going on.

Of course, it wouldn’t be party leaders in the streets fighting, blowing things up, and getting in people’s faces.

Commenters have some closing observations. This tired Democrat playbook isn’t working anymore.

Stay away from the they/thems and you’ll be fine. We’re kidding. In the meantime, don’t expect Dems to tone things down anytime soon. Calls for violence will only increase as DOGE wipes out their funding and Trump's victories pile up.

Tags: AGENDA DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP FIGHT MARYLAND SPEECH

