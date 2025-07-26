Matt Taibbi Spotted 'the Perfect Snapshot of Modern News' Taking Place on MSNBC

This week Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released declassified documents that implicate Barack Obama, John Brennan and others in inventing the "Russia collusion" narrative and spreading it around with the help of the media ahead of the 2016 election.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, at the President’s direction and with support of the HPSCI Chairman Rick Crawford, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard released a declassified oversight majority staff report produced by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) in September 2020 that details how the Obama Administration manufactured an Intelligence Community Assessment they knew was false. The ODNI records released on Friday, Senator Chuck Grassley’s release on Monday of the appendix to the DOJ OIG’s June 2018 report known as the “Clinton annex,” and the HPSCI oversight report released today confirm a treasonous conspiracy led by President Obama and his national security team, including James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey, to manipulate and manufacture intelligence that promoted a contrived false narrative falsely claiming: “Putin aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances, when possible, by discrediting Secretary Clinton.”

The person implicated in this the most seems to be John Brennan, at least according to Jonathan Turley.

Meanwhile, Brennan is going on MSNBC where he knows he'll get no pushback and saying that Gabbard is lying:

On Wednesday John Brennan went on with Jen Psaki to lash out at Tulsi Gabbard, accusing her of lying.



Two Obama admin liars lying about lying, running cover for a hoax.



Legacy media, defined. pic.twitter.com/i1fISs0Zc1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Did you notice who Brennan said that to?

Matt Taibbi summed up this kind of "journalism" perfectly:

Perfect snapshot of modern “news”: a former White House flack masquerading as an anchor, interviewing an ex-CIA chief-turned-paid-MSNBC analyst, masquerading as a guest — with no journalists in the picture. https://t.co/DDzbzckyxv — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 26, 2025

Bingo.

And those two proven liars saying that Gabbard is lying really helps demonstrate which one is being truthful.

You would think their lawyers would have told them to stop talking. — keyboard jockey (@keyboardjockey1) July 26, 2025

What a hall of mirrors- everything he says about Gabbard could of course be applied to the two of them just as easily. — David Grecu (@grecutopia) July 26, 2025

Projection is something both Brennan and Psaki have gotten plenty of practice doing.