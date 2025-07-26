VIP
PETTY CHILDREN: WisDems Delayed Evers' Retirement News to Spite Milwaukee Radio Host and Here's PROOF

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

On July 24, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced he would not seek reelection in 2026. That's welcome news to this writer, who detailed all the ways Evers has run her state into the ground here

Right now, there are at least half a dozen Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems), including Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who are throwing their hats into the ring to replace him.

The report that Evers was stepping down next year first came from Milwaukee area conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell, who reported on July 16 that Evers would announce in the next 24-36 hours.

O'Donnell also said in June that he suspected WisDems were staging a coup against Governor Evers:

As mentioned above, Evers didn't announce his retirement until July 24 — a week after O'Donnell reported that he was stepping down.

Usually, that wouldn't be a big deal. O'Donnell just got the date wrong, right? It happens with reporting, sometimes.

Wrong.

The WisDems are so petty, they delayed Evers' announcement to spite O'Donnell, and O'Donnell has receipts:

The entire post reads:

Evers' team freaked out and told anyone who would listen that I was mistaken, I was lying, or both. Today we found out that Evers' lieutenant governor's video announcing her own run for governor was first uploaded to YouTube ... on Thursday July 17th.

Yes, the Governor of Wisconsin really did delay his retirement announcement by a week just so I wouldn't have the satisfaction of being right.

Only I was. And this proves it.

Ah, so the WisDems spiked Evers' announcement on July 17 so that Dan O'Donnell couldn't 'scoop' them. And the fact that they removed a video announcement from Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez that was originally uploaded on July 17 proves O'Donnell was right. 

Tell us more about the adults being in charge.

Lefties were really annoyed with O'Donnell over this:

No, he wasn't.

O'Donnell replied perfectly:

Yep. THIS.

Hahahahaha.

Okay, so Rodriguez made and uploaded an announcement she was running for governor before Evers made up his mind?

Sure, Jan.

Yep. Evers was a terrible governor.

Mandela Barnes was Evers' Lt. Governor in his first term, then Barnes left to run for Senate and lost to Ron Johnson.

Good riddance.

As always.

O'Donnell wasn't letting his critics off the hook.

We're waiting, Britt!

Kaul is the state's AG and Roys is a state senator, and both are considering runs for the governorship.

But it's clear the WisDems are pushing Rodriguez.

And the Wisconsin Republicans need to get their stuff together.

