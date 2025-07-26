PETTY CHILDREN: WisDems Delayed Evers' Retirement News to Spite Milwaukee Radio Host and Here's PROOF

On July 24, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced he would not seek reelection in 2026. That's welcome news to this writer, who detailed all the ways Evers has run her state into the ground here.

Right now, there are at least half a dozen Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems), including Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who are throwing their hats into the ring to replace him.

The report that Evers was stepping down next year first came from Milwaukee area conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell, who reported on July 16 that Evers would announce in the next 24-36 hours.

EXCLUSIVE: Many political insiders--both Democrat and Republican--expect that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will announce in the next 24-36 hours that he will not run for a third term in 2026. https://t.co/JK5CY232SP — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 16, 2025

O'Donnell also said in June that he suspected WisDems were staging a coup against Governor Evers:

RIGHT NOW: It appears Democrats have launched a coup against Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers https://t.co/aH8wgANOzi — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 11, 2025

As mentioned above, Evers didn't announce his retirement until July 24 — a week after O'Donnell reported that he was stepping down.

Usually, that wouldn't be a big deal. O'Donnell just got the date wrong, right? It happens with reporting, sometimes.

Wrong.

The WisDems are so petty, they delayed Evers' announcement to spite O'Donnell, and O'Donnell has receipts:

Last Wednesday, I reported exclusively that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was not going to seek a third term and that the announcement would come the following day, Thursday July 17th.



Evers' team freaked out and told anyone who would listen that I was mistaken, I was lying, or… pic.twitter.com/LnBBC9hpom — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 25, 2025

The entire post reads:

Evers' team freaked out and told anyone who would listen that I was mistaken, I was lying, or both. Today we found out that Evers' lieutenant governor's video announcing her own run for governor was first uploaded to YouTube ... on Thursday July 17th. Yes, the Governor of Wisconsin really did delay his retirement announcement by a week just so I wouldn't have the satisfaction of being right. Only I was. And this proves it.

Ah, so the WisDems spiked Evers' announcement on July 17 so that Dan O'Donnell couldn't 'scoop' them. And the fact that they removed a video announcement from Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez that was originally uploaded on July 17 proves O'Donnell was right.

Tell us more about the adults being in charge.

Lefties were really annoyed with O'Donnell over this:

You were a week off. — Chris capper Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) July 25, 2025

No, he wasn't.

lol you’re so desperate for relevance — Winning Wisconsin (@WinningWisco) July 25, 2025

O'Donnell replied perfectly:

I mean, I'm relevant enough that the sitting Governor moved his retirement announcement because of me. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 25, 2025

Yep. THIS.

Or, hear me out, he wasn’t thinking about not running until you brought it up, after which he spent a week mulling it over before concluding you were right. — Fugitive Groove (@FugitiveGroove) July 25, 2025

Hahahahaha.

Okay, so Rodriguez made and uploaded an announcement she was running for governor before Evers made up his mind?

Sure, Jan.

Typical lying democrat — Linda (@HonestAlways2) July 25, 2025

Yep. Evers was a terrible governor.

I hope Jessie Barnes runs. Most people know him as Mandeadbeat Barnes.



Has he ever had a real job? — Tony Evers Naptime Story (@TonyNaptime) July 25, 2025

Mandela Barnes was Evers' Lt. Governor in his first term, then Barnes left to run for Senate and lost to Ron Johnson.

Good riddance.

You were right. And when you point it out, the left will say “Who cares? The world has moved on.”



As always. — Bert (@BertThere) July 25, 2025

As always.

O'Donnell wasn't letting his critics off the hook.

Hey Britt! Any follow up on how wrong I was? You know, since Sara posted her "I'm running" video on the exact day I said Tony was dropping out of the race and all.... https://t.co/H5vCFt3Ppn — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 25, 2025

We're waiting, Britt!

Kaul is the state's AG and Roys is a state senator, and both are considering runs for the governorship.

But it's clear the WisDems are pushing Rodriguez.

And the Wisconsin Republicans need to get their stuff together.

