NY Times Tries to Downplay Declassified Russia Collusion Info (But There ARE Some 'Messy Details')

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, just a couple days after Tulsi Gabbard dropped a lot of receipts showing that then President Obama orchestrated the creation of a bogus "Russia collusion" narrative shortly before the 2016 election, couldn't help but notice the NY Times and WaPo weren't really excited about reporting that. At least not on their front pages:

Hey @NYTimes @WashPost,



Did you not hear that DNI Gabbard exposed a story with historic implications yesterday? Why the media black out? Why are you afraid to tell the truth to the American people?



Ignoring the culpability of Obama and your deep state sources will not change… pic.twitter.com/Y1hbNDJcTb — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) July 24, 2025

"All the news that's fit to bury far beneath the fold."

But that's not to say that the Times isn't covering the story, but they seem to be doing so in their own special way.

There's not much to the story, except for some recently exposed "messy details" you probably shouldn't even pay attention to:

NYT’s calls the revelation that Trump’s supposed “connection” to Russia’s election interference was a conspiracy cooked up by his rivals to sink his presidential campaign just “messy details.” pic.twitter.com/fe4KwHt9bF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 26, 2025

After "journalists" gave each other awards for helping spread the "Russiagate" lie the last thing they want is somebody pointing out it was all invented BS. So we end up hearing about some "messy details."

NYT forced to admit that (despite yearslong denials by Brennan etc.) Steele Dossier was used in body of 2016 ICA. But NYT tries to downplay it as “messy details” (twice) that “complicates” (rather than debunks) the narrative & frames it as “Trump’s allies argue” rather than fact. pic.twitter.com/y5ebnRd5fG — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 26, 2025

In typical MSM style, they'd rather not show the actual material that was released but rather report on what Trump administration officials said about it so as to be able to say it's just a "Republicans claim" issue. Also didn't Brennan testify under oath that the Steele Dossier wasn't used in the intel report?

Editorial decisions like these are why no one trusts the media: https://t.co/6lkbxfNGg9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 26, 2025

No kidding.

Remember when journalists used to fight each other to investigate government abuses of power , especially by the intel community.. — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) July 26, 2025

Now they're tools of the intel community as long as the person being protected is a Democrat.

