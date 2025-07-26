VIP
NY Times Tries to Downplay Declassified Russia Collusion Info (But There ARE Some 'Messy Details')

Doug P. | 11:52 AM on July 26, 2025
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, just a couple days after Tulsi Gabbard dropped a lot of receipts showing that then President Obama orchestrated the creation of a bogus "Russia collusion" narrative shortly before the 2016 election, couldn't help but notice the NY Times and WaPo weren't really excited about reporting that. At least not on their front pages: 

"All the news that's fit to bury far beneath the fold."

But that's not to say that the Times isn't covering the story, but they seem to be doing so in their own special way. 

There's not much to the story, except for some recently exposed "messy details" you probably shouldn't even pay attention to: 

After "journalists" gave each other awards for helping spread the "Russiagate" lie the last thing they want is somebody pointing out it was all invented BS. So we end up hearing about some "messy details."

In typical MSM style, they'd rather not show the actual material that was released but rather report on what Trump administration officials said about it so as to be able to say it's just a "Republicans claim" issue. Also didn't Brennan testify under oath that the Steele Dossier wasn't used in the intel report? 

No kidding.

Now they're tools of the intel community as long as the person being protected is a Democrat. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media (including the NY Times) continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

