Miranda Devine Gives Tulsi Gabbard an Assist In Calling Out NY Times and WaPo Front Page Disinterest

This week Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a congressional report and dropped a lot of receipts showing that then President Barack Obama, some in the intelligence community, along with other Democrats, concocted a "Russia collusion" narrative ahead of the 2016 election. Ironically it sounds like the kind of misinformation campaign Russia might have come up with, all while the Dems claimed Trump was Putin's puppet. The projection level was off the charts.

That's a big story, right? Well, the Office of the DNI noticed that the New York Times and Washington Post didn't consider it front page-worthy -- at least not above the fold:

Hey @NYTimes @WashPost,



Did you not hear that DNI Gabbard exposed a story with historic implications yesterday? Why the media black out? Why are you afraid to tell the truth to the American people?



Ignoring the culpability of Obama and your deep state sources will not change… pic.twitter.com/Y1hbNDJcTb — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) July 24, 2025

Can't say we're very surprised.

Miranda Devine remembers what the Times and Post were all over a few years ago:

Compare this to the breathless wall to wall coverage they gave the actual Russia hoax, day after day after relentless day. https://t.co/rxm0d3Euab — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 25, 2025

Weird how that works, isn't it? And not only did they help promote a bogus story but some "journalists" also received awards for doing so.

They will get another award for not covering the story. They are so damn arrogant that they believe if they do not write about it then it’s not news. It truth it’s just an affirmation to us that we are on the target. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 25, 2025

Then they sit around and wonder why the MSM's level of relevance has been on a steady decline.

