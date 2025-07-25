Miranda Devine Gives Tulsi Gabbard an Assist In Calling Out NY Times and WaPo Front Page Disinterest

DESPERATE Lib Spin! Jessica Tarlov Whines About Trump's Golden Age with Cherry-Picked Doom...
Doug P. | 9:28 AM on July 25, 2025
This week Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a congressional report and dropped a lot of receipts showing that then President Barack Obama, some in the intelligence community, along with other Democrats, concocted a "Russia collusion" narrative ahead of the 2016 election. Ironically it sounds like the kind of misinformation campaign Russia might have come up with, all while the Dems claimed Trump was Putin's puppet. The projection level was off the charts. 

That's a big story, right? Well, the Office of the DNI noticed that the New York Times and Washington Post didn't consider it front page-worthy -- at least not above the fold: 

Can't say we're very surprised.

Miranda Devine remembers what the Times and Post were all over a few years ago:  

Weird how that works, isn't it? And not only did they help promote a bogus story but some "journalists" also received awards for doing so. 

Then they sit around and wonder why the MSM's level of relevance has been on a steady decline. 

