Bloomberg: SCOTUS Has 'Given' Trump the Authority to Fire the Head of any Agency

"The conservative constitutional revolution is gaining speed," reports Bloomberg. Noah R. Feldman seems upset that the Supreme Court has "given" President Donald Trump the authority to fire the head of any agency for any reason.

The Supreme Court has given President Trump the authority to fire the head of any agency for virtually any reason. @NoahRFeldman says we’re witnessing a stunning conservative constitutional revolution https://t.co/jgnWmsTAgG — Bloomberg (@business) May 24, 2025

A lot of people took issue with the idea that the Supreme Court "gave" Trump the authority.

The Court didn't give him that power. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) May 24, 2025

The SCOTUS "gave" the president nothing.



The Constitution gave the power of the Executive Branch to the President. All of it. — Ib1netmon (@Ib1netmon) May 24, 2025

Which branch of government is the agency part of? — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) May 24, 2025

It's strange … most people would say the federal government has grown too large, and yet they melt down the second any bureaucrat is fired. Shrink government, but don't fire anyone.

It's not a conservative revolution. It's an originalist revolution. It's reconstructing the Constitution. It's taking the plain sense as the meaning and eliminating decades of nonsense. — TinkerMike (@TinkerMike1) May 24, 2025

Trump exercising power the Constitution grants him: CrISis!



Courts exercising power they don't have: nothing to see here. — readOnly(not) (@readOnlyRanNum) May 24, 2025

Ummmm....



He's the head of The Executive Branch...



It's the least "stunning" revelation ever



🤡 — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) May 24, 2025

Huh that's weird because in my old grade school copy of the Constitution that's the document granting the president that right and SCOTUS can fvck off. — BrowningMachine, NATO H8R (@BrowningMachine) May 24, 2025

It’s almost like the head of the executive branch leads the executive branch. — Justine (@BruinJustine) May 24, 2025

Damn you're dumb. SCOTUS just affirmed that the President *always* had that power.



Bloomberg is illiterate. — Nonya Damnbusiness🐻 (@iball) May 24, 2025

It’s always been that way. It’s just that until Trump started wielding that power to dismantle many Democratic Party bureaucratic firewalls nobody fought so hard to prevent it. — American (@AmericanEighth) May 24, 2025

They didn't give. They affirmed his Constitutional authority.



Words have meaning. — Swaggs (@Swaggs865300) May 24, 2025

My god! The executive is in charge of the executive branch? WTF? — Weimdog (@weimdog) May 24, 2025

Tell me you’ve never read Article II of the Constitution without telling me you’ve never read it. — Courtland Martens (@Courtland_IRL) May 24, 2025

The president absolutely has the right to fire anyone who works for him. Period. This was not questioned under Obama or Bush or anyone. The fact that this is a question before the Supreme Court tells you how unhinged and biased the leftist appointed judges in America are today. — YD (@adriaticintexas) May 24, 2025

Let me fix that for you….



The Supreme Court has affirmed President Trump has the authority to fire the head of any agency for virtually any reason. @NoahRFeldman says we’re witnessing a long overdue conservative constitutional revolution…and it’s awesome.



You’re welcome. — Bill Navari♦️🇺🇸 (@BillNavari) May 24, 2025

As someone said above, words mean things. The Supreme Court didn't "give" President Trump anything. But we're witnessing "a stunning conservative constitutional revolution." OK, buddy.

