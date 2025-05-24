See If You Can Spot the Difference Between 2021 and 2025 Jen Psaki's...
VIP
Pro-Hamas Protesters Cheer as UK Police Arrest Pro-Israel Protester
UK Police Arrest Jewish Protester for Placard Mocking Hezbollah
'You're Amazing People:' Check Out Some Highlights From President Trump's West Point Addre...
CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon
WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to...
James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
SNC: This Week on Capitol Hill Celebrates One Big Beautiful Bill - 5-24-25
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take...
OOF! Gavin Newsom Touts His Success With the PCH, Gets BURIED Under a...
Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage...
Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning...
Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of...

Bloomberg: SCOTUS Has 'Given' Trump the Authority to Fire the Head of any Agency

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 24, 2025
derooshh

"The conservative constitutional revolution is gaining speed," reports Bloomberg. Noah R. Feldman seems upset that the Supreme Court has "given" President Donald Trump the authority to fire the head of any agency for any reason.

Advertisement

A lot of people took issue with the idea that the Supreme Court "gave" Trump the authority.

It's strange … most people would say the federal government has grown too large, and yet they melt down the second any bureaucrat is fired. Shrink government, but don't fire anyone.

Recommended

James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

As someone said above, words mean things. The Supreme Court didn't "give" President Trump anything. But we're witnessing "a stunning conservative constitutional revolution." OK, buddy.

***

Tags: BLOOMBERG CONSTITUTION SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
Brett T.
WATCH: Seattle Lawyer Says It Wasn't Criminal for Her Illegal Alien Client to Drive Drunk and High
Amy Curtis
See If You Can Spot the Difference Between 2021 and 2025 Jen Psaki's Thoughts on POTUS Working Remotely
Amy Curtis
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon
Brett T.
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take on Private Institutions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen Brett T.
Advertisement