See If You Can Spot the Difference Between 2021 and 2025 Jen Psaki's Thoughts on POTUS Working Remotely

There are a lot of media types who are blatant partisan hacks, but former Biden White House Press Secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki may be the worst offender.

Watch these two clips and see if you can spot the difference in how she views Biden working remotely versus President Trump:

People keep forgetting that the internet existspic.twitter.com/DpHtQCjFjQ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 24, 2025

Did you spot it?

It's (D)ifferent.

2 worst press secretaries @jrpsaki and @K_JeanPierre And it's not even close. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) May 24, 2025

TRUTH.

@MSNBC epitomizes -- is the home of -- the rot in journalism. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 24, 2025

Rotten to the core.

How come as soon as you get on MSNBC you have to start speaking in the exact same cadence and intonation as Rachel Maddow? — Slevin Kelevra (@hoth777) May 24, 2025

We noticed that, too.

Do you think the complete lack of shame or logical consistency might be just a bit of a red flag with respect to her character? — Bugs Mitchell 🐞 (@Bugimus) May 24, 2025

It sure is.

And not in an amusing way.

Hey @jrpsaki you know why you’re ratings are in decline? Because no one believes you. Also: You were part of the #CognitiveCoverup https://t.co/3r3guLvxOt — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) May 24, 2025

She should be made to answer questions about all that.

These kinds of drastic contradictions occur most frequently on the left https://t.co/finCWM5DwJ — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) May 24, 2025

Always.

If the UniParty propagandists didn't have DOUBLE STANDARDS, they would have none at all. https://t.co/qis5sLUTRS — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) May 24, 2025

Nailed it.

