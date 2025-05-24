See If You Can Spot the Difference Between 2021 and 2025 Jen Psaki's Thoughts on POTUS Working Remotely

Bloomberg: SCOTUS Has 'Given' Trump the Authority to Fire the Head of any...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 24, 2025
Townhall Media

There are a lot of media types who are blatant partisan hacks, but former Biden White House Press Secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki may be the worst offender.

Watch these two clips and see if you can spot the difference in how she views Biden working remotely versus President Trump:

Did you spot it?

It's (D)ifferent.

TRUTH.

Rotten to the core.

We noticed that, too.

It sure is.

And not in an amusing way.

She should be made to answer questions about all that.

Always.

Nailed it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


