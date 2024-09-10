OMG-LOL, That's Just SAD! Democrats REEEALLY Had to REACH to Create List of...
Mark Cuban Wants a Presidential Candidate Capable of Hugging

David Hogg Getting Big and BAD With JD Vance for Being Too HONEST About Haitians Goes Hilariously WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg is very upset with JD Vance for torching the Left over Springfield, OH.

Guess the truth hurts.

What on Earth is racist about what Vance said?

Then again, it is Hogg claiming it's racist so ... maybe it's just a Hogg thing. As usual, this didn't go very well for Davey.

Ummm ... yes.

HA HA HA HA

And not racist.

Good point. Vance is from Ohio, he'd probably know better than Hogg.

Hey now, that picture is super racist.

But Davey went to Harvard and he knows best.

Or something.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: HAITI RACIST DAVID HOGG JD VANCE

