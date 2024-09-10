David Hogg Getting Big and BAD With JD Vance for Being Too HONEST About Haitians Goes Hilariously WRONG

David Hogg is very upset with JD Vance for torching the Left over Springfield, OH.

Guess the truth hurts.

What on Earth is racist about what Vance said?

This is a lie.

Also this is racist. pic.twitter.com/8VXeR15Wxi — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 10, 2024

Then again, it is Hogg claiming it's racist so ... maybe it's just a Hogg thing. As usual, this didn't go very well for Davey.

Is this also a racist lie? The NY Times reported on it. Are they racists too? https://t.co/VYdEzrNjWy pic.twitter.com/Nn5WFnUaI5 — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) September 10, 2024

Ummm ... yes.

HA HA HA HA

And not racist.

It's not a lie and it's not racist. Vance's words are clear. There were reports. Where they incorrect? Possibly. Missing animals aren't reported to police. This is a strawman perpetrated by the left — M Williams 🏴 🇺🇸 🏆x5 + 1.5 years 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Mwontplaythat) September 10, 2024

JD Vance is from Ohio, you moron. He would know more than you would. And btw, why isn’t your birthplace on your wiki page. Just curious since you are a so-called activist and social media influencer? https://t.co/4Wh19t3oIu — GSD (@2c2h1d) September 10, 2024

Good point. Vance is from Ohio, he'd probably know better than Hogg.

Hey now, that picture is super racist.

There's nothing "racist" about these comments. Senator Vance has received a high volume of calls and emails over the past several weeks from concerned citizens in Springfield: his tweet is based on what he is hearing from them. The city has faced an influx of 15,000-20,000… — The Hawkington Post (@Paulhawkington) September 10, 2024

But Davey went to Harvard and he knows best.

Or something.

