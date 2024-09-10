Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST,...
Mark Cuban Wants a Presidential Candidate Capable of Hugging

OMG-LOL, That's Just SAD! Democrats REEEALLY Had to REACH to Create List of Kamala's Accomplishments

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on September 10, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

We do not envy the job Democrats have in making Kamala Harris seem like a qualified, likable, legitimate candidate but man ... the list they put together of her many accomplishments just cracks us up. Hey, we get it, they have to find a way to pretend she's done SOMETHING but woof.

For example, if you have to list your candidate visiting a Planned Parenthood as an accomplishment you have WAY bigger issues.

Check this out:

OOOH, she presided over Senate votes! Isn't that just the job of the VP in general? And seriously, we cackled almost as loudly as Kamala herself reading that bit about Planned Parenthood. WHOA, SHE WENT TO A BUILDING?! GET OUTTA TOWN.

And considering they murder unborn babies in that building maybe it's not really an accomplishment?

In other words, Kamala has got nothin' and even the Democrats know it.

We think this list of accomplishments makes much more sense:

Her post of ACTUAL accomplishments continues:

5. Strengthened the DNC-Hamas love story.

6. Launched unborn babies into oblivion.

7. See above.

8. Left a U.S. astronaut stranded in space.

9. Secured funding for unhinged elitist propaganda goals.

10. Literally promoted abortion and vasectomy on-demand at the DNC convention.

Yeah, that only made it worse and honestly we didn't think that was possible.

Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
Kamala sucks, y'all.

Considering we now know she just lifted her platform directly from Joe, we're not sure that's the case or not.

Heck, the way this broad flip-flops we have no way of knowing what it is she really plans to do ... which makes the fact Democrats installed her even more terrifying.

======================================================================

