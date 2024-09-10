OMG-LOL, That's Just SAD! Democrats REEEALLY Had to REACH to Create List of Kamala's Accomplishments

We do not envy the job Democrats have in making Kamala Harris seem like a qualified, likable, legitimate candidate but man ... the list they put together of her many accomplishments just cracks us up. Hey, we get it, they have to find a way to pretend she's done SOMETHING but woof.

For example, if you have to list your candidate visiting a Planned Parenthood as an accomplishment you have WAY bigger issues.

Check this out:

Vice President @KamalaHarris is ready to deliver even more historic progress on day one of her administration. pic.twitter.com/Lb6Ry3ykcF — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 8, 2024

OOOH, she presided over Senate votes! Isn't that just the job of the VP in general? And seriously, we cackled almost as loudly as Kamala herself reading that bit about Planned Parenthood. WHOA, SHE WENT TO A BUILDING?! GET OUTTA TOWN.

And considering they murder unborn babies in that building maybe it's not really an accomplishment?

In other words, Kamala has got nothin' and even the Democrats know it.

We think this list of accomplishments makes much more sense:

Here’s what your brat kween ackshully did:



Kamala Harris:



1. Cast the tie-breaking vote to mandate taxes on tips.



2. Voted to confirm people to our judiciary system based on skin color, not competency.



3. See above.



4. Oversaw an effort to disarm law-abiding gun owners.



5.… — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 8, 2024

Her post of ACTUAL accomplishments continues:

5. Strengthened the DNC-Hamas love story. 6. Launched unborn babies into oblivion. 7. See above. 8. Left a U.S. astronaut stranded in space. 9. Secured funding for unhinged elitist propaganda goals. 10. Literally promoted abortion and vasectomy on-demand at the DNC convention.

Yeah, that only made it worse and honestly we didn't think that was possible.

Kamala sucks, y'all.

So far she's pretty much promised to undo all the damage she did over the last four years — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 8, 2024

Considering we now know she just lifted her platform directly from Joe, we're not sure that's the case or not.

Heck, the way this broad flip-flops we have no way of knowing what it is she really plans to do ... which makes the fact Democrats installed her even more terrifying.

