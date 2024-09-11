Brit Hume OWNS ABC's David Muir for Grossly BIASED Debate and Alexander Vindman's Hag Wife Can't Deal

There are a couple of groups who are pleased with the ABC Presidential Debate last night, and that's the Kamala yentas AND of course, the mainstream media. Nobody loves the media more than the media ... although with the amount of water they carry around for the Democrats you'd think it would at least be a tie.

Ahem.

Case in point, Glenn Thrush was super impressed with David Muir taking it upon himself to debate Trump:

Muir has a talent for delivering confrontational ripostes in a way that seems like Bob Ross talking about adding a little magenta to a sunset — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) September 11, 2024

New York Times correspondent.

Because of course.

See what we mean? The only people who like the mainstream media are literally in the mainstream media.

Brit Hume with the takedown:

Because nothing says neutral in a debate moderator like "delivering confrontational ripostes." https://t.co/ojN21QqJ7y — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 11, 2024

The stats are damning from the debate.

They fact-checked Trump in real time four times, with a claim of 14 mistruths.

They fact-checked Harris in real time ZERO times, with a claim of 16 mistruths.

ABC knew Kamala would get worked if they didn't babysit and protect her, and the media congratulating itself on making sure that happened is pretty obnoxious. And speaking of pretty obnoxious:

Sorry, Brit, have you tried crying more? — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 11, 2024

Jeebus. This broad. Nobody would even know who she is if her husband wasn't a gossipy tool who hated Trump enough to completely nuke his own career.

Have you tried crying more? pic.twitter.com/JD18B2sRtr — Rduck3704 (@RDuck3777) September 11, 2024

Remember that time she posed with a sword and claimed she was a troll slayer or something? Yeah, that was pathetically hilarious.

The man knows more about politics than most people on the planet. I’m sure he was deeply upset by some comment from a random liberal — Jim (@Jim74835999) September 11, 2024

Brit likely didn't even notice her.

But lucky her, we did.

