Brit Hume OWNS ABC's David Muir for Grossly BIASED Debate and Alexander Vindman's Hag Wife Can't Deal

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on September 11, 2024
Twitchy

There are a couple of groups who are pleased with the ABC Presidential Debate last night, and that's the Kamala yentas AND of course, the mainstream media. Nobody loves the media more than the media ... although with the amount of water they carry around for the Democrats you'd think it would at least be a tie.

Ahem.

Case in point, Glenn Thrush was super impressed with David Muir taking it upon himself to debate Trump:

New York Times correspondent.

Because of course.

See what we mean? The only people who like the mainstream media are literally in the mainstream media.

Brit Hume with the takedown:

The stats are damning from the debate.

They fact-checked Trump in real time four times, with a claim of 14 mistruths.

They fact-checked Harris in real time ZERO times, with a claim of 16 mistruths.

ABC knew Kamala would get worked if they didn't babysit and protect her, and the media congratulating itself on making sure that happened is pretty obnoxious. And speaking of pretty obnoxious:

Jeebus. This broad. Nobody would even know who she is if her husband wasn't a gossipy tool who hated Trump enough to completely nuke his own career. 

This --> Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Abortion Just DROPPED on Kamala's Empty, Lying Head (Watch)
Sam J.
Remember that time she posed with a sword and claimed she was a troll slayer or something? Yeah, that was pathetically hilarious.

Brit likely didn't even notice her.

But lucky her, we did.

This --> Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Abortion Just DROPPED on Kamala's Empty, Lying Head (Watch)
Sam J.
