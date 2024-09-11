FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked...
*HIC* Jen Rubin's Reaction to ABC Presidential Debate Has People Wondering Just How Drunk She REALLY Was

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on September 11, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

If you're ever trying to find a bar low enough to use when making fun of the Left, Jennifer Rubin is usually a pretty good source for that. For example, if you were smart enough to skip the ABC Presidential Debate last night but are curious about just how awful it really was, just look at Jen's reaction.

The moderators have become the story, and not in a good way. Both of them ganged up on Trump while holding Kamala's hand and teeing her up over and over again to avoid answering questions so she could give mini campaign speeches. Kamala really didn't answer any questions, she just babbled about being middle class or a friend getting sexually assaulted while ranting about how we shouldn't be divided and of course, the moderators did nothing to hold her accountable.

Which is probably why Jen liked it so much.

HA!

It's honestly what they do best.

Well, that and carrying Democrat's water around.

Not even a little bit.

See what we mean?

Impressive, ain't it?

