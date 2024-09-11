HIC* Jen Rubin's Reaction to ABC Presidential Debate Has People Wondering Just How Drunk She REALLY Was

If you're ever trying to find a bar low enough to use when making fun of the Left, Jennifer Rubin is usually a pretty good source for that. For example, if you were smart enough to skip the ABC Presidential Debate last night but are curious about just how awful it really was, just look at Jen's reaction.

I will say it ABC moderators have exceeded expectations. They are fact checking and confronting. Shows how abysmal CNN was. — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) September 11, 2024

The moderators have become the story, and not in a good way. Both of them ganged up on Trump while holding Kamala's hand and teeing her up over and over again to avoid answering questions so she could give mini campaign speeches. Kamala really didn't answer any questions, she just babbled about being middle class or a friend getting sexually assaulted while ranting about how we shouldn't be divided and of course, the moderators did nothing to hold her accountable.

Which is probably why Jen liked it so much.

Ok, how drunk are you? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 11, 2024

I know! I thought they were going to be impartial. This is much better! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 11, 2024

HA!

BREAKING: Partisan hack celebrates fellow partisan hacks. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 11, 2024

It's honestly what they do best.

Well, that and carrying Democrat's water around.

This isn’t the flex you think it is 🤣 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) September 11, 2024

Not even a little bit.

This right here is how you know ABC moderators were absolute trash. There isn’t a more disingenuous person on the website than Jen. — BPJ (@bpjauburn) September 11, 2024

You really have set a low bar here, Jen. — KellyMac (@Badgergrl90) September 11, 2024

See what we mean?

Jenny, Jenny. Please put the bottle down — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) September 11, 2024

How do you keep getting dumber? — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) September 11, 2024

Impressive, ain't it?

