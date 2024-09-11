Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir She'll TAKE Our Guns Went Viral (Watch)

Kamala Harris stood up in front of millions of Americans last night and claimed she does not want to take their guns. And the mindless, drooling-down-their-chins ABC moderators let it go even they knew damn well she intends to take our guns.

Heck, she said so the last time she ran for president.

David Muir was there, he should know better.

Watch:

MUST WATCH: The last time Kamala ran for President, she told David Muir that she would use executive orders for gun control.



Even Biden was telling her that it wasn't constitutional. She just laughed at him. pic.twitter.com/k2whLMYHzq — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 11, 2024

Again, he knew better.

From personal experience.

And yet he did not bother to fact-check Kamala when she insisted she would not take Americans' guns.

If you needed proof to believe Muir and Davis were there to debate FOR Kamala, this should do it.

Side note: If you're not following @mazemoore on Twitter/X you're missing out. He is a wealth of information and has a knack for finding old videos that make Democrats and the media look really stupid. He's one of our favorites and yes, this editor wants to give him credit for this find.

Kamala lied repeatedly tonight on ABC and the moderators let her get away with every single one — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 11, 2024

That's what they do best. Carry Democrat's water for them.

Muir made an in-kind donation to her campaign last night — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 11, 2024

Indeed he did, and then some.

It’s weird how she laughs at everything. It’s got to be a nervous thing, but even still it’s definitely inappropriate. — Four Hearts Apothecary (@Tiffany_Grondin) September 11, 2024

She laughs because she does not have an answer. That, and she's a smug heifer who doesn't think she should have to answer questions ... and who could blame her with the way ABC babied and pampered her last night? Not a single pushback of fact-check of her nonsense and lies all night long.

Sadly, the joke's on America.

