Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir She'll TAKE Our Guns Went Viral (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on September 11, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris stood up in front of millions of Americans last night and claimed she does not want to take their guns. And the mindless, drooling-down-their-chins ABC moderators let it go even they knew damn well she intends to take our guns.

Heck, she said so the last time she ran for president.

David Muir was there, he should know better.

Watch:

Again, he knew better.

From personal experience.

And yet he did not bother to fact-check Kamala when she insisted she would not take Americans' guns.

If you needed proof to believe Muir and Davis were there to debate FOR Kamala, this should do it.

Side note: If you're not following @mazemoore on Twitter/X you're missing out. He is a wealth of information and has a knack for finding old videos that make Democrats and the media look really stupid. He's one of our favorites and yes, this editor wants to give him credit for this find.

That's what they do best. Carry Democrat's water for them.

Indeed he did, and then some.

She laughs because she does not have an answer. That, and she's a smug heifer who doesn't think she should have to answer questions ... and who could blame her with the way ABC babied and pampered her last night? Not a single pushback of fact-check of her nonsense and lies all night long.

Sadly, the joke's on America.

======================================================================

