Oh, Honey, OUCH! Kamala Harris Debunking Kamala Harris Over and OVER Again Is GLORIOUSLY Funny (Watch)

Kamala Harris has magically changed her beliefs from the very leftist, progressive, even MARXIST ideas she held for a long, long time to somehow being very moderate, even pushing tax cuts on tips and securing the border.

Right.

At least that's what she and her handlers want Americans to believe. This is what they did with Joe Biden as well, tried to pretend he was moderate when they knew it wouldn't matter what Joe was because the elites who eventually removed him would be running the country anyway.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

We've sort of given up thinking we can prove to the Left that Kamala is a fake and a liar but maybe someone they believe and trust can convince them.

You know, like Kamala herself.

Trump did a similar campaign ad to this, but this is brand new from the debate.

Watch:

Kamala is on tape saying the exact opposite of virtually every position she claims to believe now. We’ve truly never seen anything like this: pic.twitter.com/8sbwcfq2UT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2024

From Kamala's big ol' mouth itself.

To be fair, we've never seen the Democrats remove the candidate Americans voted for because they're afraid he would lose and then install an imbecile nobody voted for like Kamala. We suppose all bets are off at this point.

Don’t let the media memory-hole this stuff.



All the evidence is out there— keep posting and keep the memes flowing, y’all! — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) September 12, 2024

We're working on it.

This why you can't trust @TheDemocrats — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) September 12, 2024

There are a ton of reasons why you can't trust Democrats but yes, this is a big one.

If only some debate moderators would have brought this up? — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) September 12, 2024

Now now, they were far too busy debating Trump to actually fact-check Kamala.

