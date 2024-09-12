Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might...
DAMN! Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Biden/Harris Admin With Their Own Very REAL 'Suckers and Losers' Vet Snafu

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on September 12, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

For years now (yes, years, crazy right?), the Left has been spreading a debunked lie about Trump calling fallen soldiers 'suckers and losers' which shouldn't be all that surprising since we heard the imbecile nobody voted for Kamala Harris bring up the 'very fine people' lie again during the debate just two days ago.

Democrats don't care about the truth because they don't have to. They know their pals in the mainstream media will continue to report the things they need them to report while dutifully ignoring what they do not want reported.

Take for example, this story about the Biden/Harris admin telling media to ignore vets speaking out about Afghanistan who don't support Joe and Kamala.

No, really.

It's real.

Mollie Hemingway framed it as only she can.

Bingo.

Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they're doing and how they really feel. Clearly, Biden and Harris don't have much respect for those 'suckers and losers' who disagree with them.

Of course he is, just look at who he works for.

Awww, but they do get kicked out of campaigns.

It's always about getting caught, not the horrible thing they've done.

And now the story will be, 'Republicans POUNCE' because that's how this always goes.

See why they can keep spewing lies?

